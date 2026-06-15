A heartwarming travel vlog featuring a domestic worker experiencing her first international trip has gone viral online, leaving netizens emotional.

A heartwarming travel vlog featuring a domestic worker experiencing her first international trip has gone viral online, leaving netizens emotional. Reshma, who works for popular digital creator Anish Bhagat, documented her memorable journey through Thailand, capturing a series of touching first-time experiences.

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“A domestic worker has come outside India for the first time,” Reshma said in the video, proudly introducing viewers to a chapter of her life she had never imagined.

Reshma travelled to Thailand alongside Anish Bhagat, but the trip took an unexpected turn when he challenged her to spend an entire day exploring the country on her own. Faced with an unfamiliar land, language barriers and complete uncertainty, she chose to rely on something she knew best - cooking.

“I am just a house help; I don't know anyone here, neither do I understand their language, nor do I know how to read, But I know how to cook. So, I have made puranpoli that will help me make friends,” she said.

With a tiffin box full of homemade puranpoli and dressed in her favourite saree, Reshma stepped out to discover Bangkok by herself. The vlog captured her navigating the city with courage and curiosity despite her fears.

Sharing her thoughts in her first-ever vlog, she revealed that Anish had encouraged her to pursue activities she genuinely enjoyed.

“I have never thought about what my interest is. I never got time for that,” she admitted.

Her solo adventure led her to a beautiful temple in Bangkok, where she made her first international friend—a German traveller—by offering him some puranpoli. Reflecting on the experience, she confessed, “I was very scared. I have never gone out without a man.”

The journey continued with more unexpected encounters. During a visit to a 7-Eleven store, Reshma met a female influencer named Popo, who warmly invited her home for lunch. The two spent time talking and sharing a meal.

During their conversation, Reshma shared, “Don't know why we women often forget about ourselves due to responsibilities.”

As the day drew to a close, Reshma embraced simple pleasures she had only seen in films. She sat down with a book and treated herself to a bowl of mango sticky rice, reflecting on how far she had come in just one day. Looking back at her experience, she told herself, “Reshma, I am proud of you.”

The internet was equally proud. The wholesome vlog quickly attracted praise and admiration from users across social media.

“This is so beautiful,” wrote one viewer.

Another commented, “The way she Opened her hair in the car... a free butterfly indeed.”