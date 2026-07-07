A disturbing video from Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, shows an ailing tribal woman being carried on a cot due to the lack of a road and ambulance. The woman tragically died en route to the hospital before she could receive medical attention. The incident has triggered political condemnation, highlighting inadequate healthcare and infrastructure.

A disturbing video of an ailing woman being rushed to a hospital on a cot due to the unavailability of an ambulance has surfaced from Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district. The issue worsened when the woman died in the middle of her journey to the hospital. The video is being widely circulated on social media, with users attacking the system, saying, “The Health Minister of Madhya Pradesh comes from Rewa. Yet, in Mangawan of Rewa, a tribal woman could not reach the hospital in time because there was neither a proper road nor an ambulance.”

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A woman on a cot is seen being carried on the shoulders of four or five individuals in the footage. Additionally, it depicts them traversing a muddy trail devoid of a suitable road. The hospital still seems far away, but the gravity of the situation is audible.

Local reports state that in an effort to get medical assistance, the woman was transported over a considerable distance by locals on a cot (khatiya). She reportedly passed away en route before arriving at the hospital, though.

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In the state, the episode has drawn harsh political condemnation. Opposition leaders have alleged that despite this, basic healthcare facilities in parts of the district remain inadequate. They claim that rural and indigenous areas are still impacted by inadequate infrastructure, particularly the absence of roads and emergency ambulance services.

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Along with accusing the government of failing to provide prompt medical care in distant areas, critics have suggested the case highlights broader weaknesses in Madhya Pradesh's public health system.

As of the time of publishing, the state administration has not provided an official, comprehensive response to the particular claims.