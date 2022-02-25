Indian Embassy issues advisory, asks all nationals to remain strong, safe and alert

The notification assured everyone that the Indian government is 'working round the clock to support' the Indian community in Ukraine. The Indian government and Indian Embassy are working to establish evacuation routes in Hungary and Romania, it said.

The Indian Embassy on Friday released an advisory and asked all Indian nationals and students to remain strong, safe and alert. The notification assured everyone that the Indian government is 'working round the clock to support' the Indian community in Ukraine. The Indian government and Indian Embassy are working to establish evacuation routes in Hungary and Romania, it said.

The advisory further read: "Indian nationals, especially students living closest to border checkpoints are being advised to depart first in an organised manner, in coordination with teams from Ministry of External Affairs to actualise the option." It also stated that one should be in constant touch with helpline numbers and student contractors. It added the students and all nationals should carry passport, cash for emergency expenses and other essentials. Concluding, it said one should print Indian flag and paste on the vehicle used for travelling.

The embassy stated in one of the advisories, "We are aware that air raid sirens or bomb warnings are being heard in some areas. If you find yourself in this situation, Google Maps provides a list of nearby bomb shelters, many of which are located in underground metros." It also instructed students and Indian nationals not to leave their homes unless absolutely necessary and to keep their identification with them at all times.

The Indian embassy has issued an advisory to Indian students and nationals in Ukraine, assuring them that the embassy is working on alternative arrangements due to the closure of Ukrainian airspace and the cancellation of all special flights. The embassy is making preparations to relocate Indian nationals.

