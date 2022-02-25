  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian Embassy issues advisory, asks all nationals to remain strong, safe and alert

    The notification assured everyone that the Indian government is 'working round the clock to support' the Indian community in Ukraine. The Indian government and Indian Embassy are working to establish evacuation routes in Hungary and Romania, it said.

    Indian Embassy issues advisory asks all nationals to remain strong safe and alert gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Kyiv, First Published Feb 25, 2022, 3:53 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Indian Embassy on Friday released an advisory and asked all Indian nationals and students to remain strong, safe and alert. The notification assured everyone that the Indian government is 'working round the clock to support' the Indian community in Ukraine. The Indian government and Indian Embassy are working to establish evacuation routes in Hungary and Romania, it said.

    The advisory further read: "Indian nationals, especially students living closest to border checkpoints are being advised to depart first in an organised manner, in coordination with teams from Ministry of External Affairs to actualise the option." It also stated that one should be in constant touch with helpline numbers and student contractors. It added the students and all nationals should carry passport, cash for emergency expenses and other essentials. Concluding, it said one should print Indian flag and paste on the vehicle used for travelling.

    The embassy stated in one of the advisories, "We are aware that air raid sirens or bomb warnings are being heard in some areas. If you find yourself in this situation, Google Maps provides a list of nearby bomb shelters, many of which are located in underground metros." It also instructed students and Indian nationals not to leave their homes unless absolutely necessary and to keep their identification with them at all times.

    The Indian embassy has issued an advisory to Indian students and nationals in Ukraine, assuring them that the embassy is working on alternative arrangements due to the closure of Ukrainian airspace and the cancellation of all special flights. The embassy is making preparations to relocate Indian nationals.

    Also Read | Russia-Ukraine war: UN allocates $20 million to scale up humanitarian aid in war-hit country

    Also Read | Russia-Ukraine war: India issues latest advisory, releases list of nearby bomb shelters

    Also Read | India's Ukraine war response: 24x7 control room, helplines, advisories and more

    Also Read | Ukraine hopes that New Delhi will help restrain Russia: Kyiv's envoy to India Igor Polikha

    Last Updated Feb 25, 2022, 4:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Russia-Ukraine war: Govt to bear expenses of evacuation of stranded Indians in Ukraine-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: Govt to bear expenses of evacuation of stranded Indians in Ukraine

    Delhi schools to operate offline from April 1 fine for no mask reduced to Rs 500 gcw

    Delhi schools to operate offline from April 1, fine for no mask reduced to Rs 500

    UP Election 2022 BSP elephant ate state s ration Yogi Adityanath takes a dig at Opposition gcw

    'BSP elephant ate state's ration': Yogi Adityanath takes a dig at Opposition

    Is crypto legal or illegal in India? SC asks Centre to clarify its stance-dnm

    Is crypto legal or illegal in India? SC asks Centre to clarify its stance

    Centre asks States, UTs to ease COVID-19 curbs as cases substantially decline-dnm

    Centre asks States, UTs to ease COVID-19 curbs as cases substantially decline

    Recent Stories

    Ukraine crisis: Champions League final moved out of Russia; to be played in France-ayh

    Not Russia, France to host UEFA Champions League 2021-22 final; fans laud UEFA

    EU wants to isolate Russia financially: French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire-dnm

    EU wants to isolate Russia financially: French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire

    Is Malaika Arora turning Urfi Javed? Netizens troll her sexy see-through gown (Pictures) RCB

    Is Malaika Arora turning Urfi Javed? Netizens troll her sexy see-through gown (Pictures)

    Russia-Ukraine war: Govt to bear expenses of evacuation of stranded Indians in Ukraine-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: Govt to bear expenses of evacuation of stranded Indians in Ukraine

    Gangubai Kathiawadi review: Alia Bhatt saves an average Sanjay Leela Bhansali film drb

    Gangubai Kathiawadi review: Alia Bhatt saves an average Sanjay Leela Bhansali film

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive 18 year old Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa on beating Magnus Carlsen, meeting Vishwanathan Anand-ayh

    Exclusive: 16-year-old Praggnanandhaa on beating Carlsen, meeting Vishwanathan Anand

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs ATKMB: It's necessary to fight until the last moment for ATK Mohun Bagan - Ferrando on Odisha FC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: It's necessary to fight until the last moment for Mohun Bagan - Ferrando on Odisha draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs ATKMB: Odisha FC had a challenging game against ATK Mohun Bagan - Kino Garcia-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC had a challenging game against ATK Mohun Bagan - Kino Garcia

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Match Highlights (Game 100): ATKMB misses out on top spot with 1-1 draw vs OFC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 100): ATKMB misses out on top spot with 1-1 draw vs OFC

    Video Icon
    Night in a bunker: Indian students' nightmare in Ukraine-dnm

    Night in a bunker: Indian students' nightmare in Ukraine

    Video Icon