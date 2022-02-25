Russia-Ukraine war: UN allocates $20 million to scale up humanitarian aid in war-hit country

UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths said the $20 million from the UN’s Central Emergency Response Fund will support emergency operations along the contact line in eastern Donetsk and Luhansk and in other areas of the country, and will help with health care, shelter, food, and water and sanitation to the most vulnerable people affected by the conflict, AP reported.

The United Nations announced immediate allocation of $20 million to scale up UN humanitarian operations in Ukraine following Russia’s invasion. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made the announcement on Thursday, saying the UN and its humanitarian partners are committed to staying and delivering, to support people in Ukraine in their time of need...regardless of who or where they are.

With deaths rising, we are seeing images of fear, anguish and terror in every corner of Ukraine, the UN chief said. People -- everyday innocent people -- always pay the highest price, the Associated Press (AP) quoted.

UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths said the $20 million from the UN’s Central Emergency Response Fund will support emergency operations along the contact line in eastern Donetsk and Luhansk and in other areas of the country, and will help with health care, shelter, food, and water and sanitation to the most vulnerable people affected by the conflict, AP reported.

Ukraine has severed diplomatic relations with Russia after Moscow launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine by land, air and sea on Thursday, the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War 2.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden said Washington will intervene if Putin moves into NATO countries, stressing that if his Russian counterpart is not stopped now, he will be emboldened. The countries on NATO’s eastern flank, especially the Baltic states of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, all have received the first batches of US military troops and equipment.

Beasley said WFP operated in eastern Ukraine from 2014-2018, where Russian-backed separatist have been at war with the government, reaching more than one million people through cash, food vouchers or locally purchased food rations.

The agency operated in both government- and non-government-controlled areas and remains committed to support all affected populations in Ukraine and neighbouring countries as needed, he said.

The Black Sea basin is one of the world’s most important areas for grain and agricultural production, and the food security impact of the conflict will likely be felt beyond Ukraine's border, especially on the poorest of the poor, Beasley warned in a statement.