On his Germany visit, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed the 300,000-strong Indian diaspora as the 'strongest bridge' between the nations. He underscored their pivotal role in India's journey towards becoming a global powerhouse under PM Modi.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday addressed a vibrant gathering of the Indian community, hailing the 300,000-strong diaspora as the "strongest bridge" between the two nations on the opening leg of his three-day visit to Germany. He underscored the pivotal role of overseas Indians in India's journey toward becoming a global powerhouse, particularly as the two countries mark 75 years of diplomatic relations.

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India's Evolving Global Stature

The Defence Minister highlighted a fundamental shift in India's international standing, attributing the change to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Singh noted that while India's perspectives were often overlooked in the past, today the "whole world listens carefully" at international fora. He urged the diaspora to use their influence to promote India's perspective globally and to deepen economic and technological ties.

Fostering a Stronger India-Germany Partnership

Reaffirming the state's support, Singh assured citizens abroad that their security and welfare remain a top priority for the Indian government. He also urged members of the Indian diaspora to play an active role in promoting India's perspective globally and in deepening economic ties between India and Germany.

According to a press release by the Ministry of Defence, Rajnath Singh highlighted that 2026 marks 75 years of diplomatic relations with Germany, built on trust, mutual respect, and shared democratic values. He urged the Indian diaspora to continue contributing to a stronger India-Germany partnership while staying rooted in their own heritage.

He reaffirmed the commitment towards the Indian diaspora by assuring the Government's continued support and security to its citizens residing in different parts of the globe.

Focus on 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'

The Minister provided an optimistic update on India's domestic trajectory, focusing on the rapid strides made in technology and self-reliance, pointing to advances in infrastructure, start-ups, space, and digital innovation. He stated that the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat is aimed at strengthening domestic capabilities, boosting manufacturing, and reducing dependence on imports.

A Call to Action for a 'Viksit Bharat'

As 2026 marks the Diamond Jubilee of India-Germany diplomatic ties, Singh emphasised that the relationship is built on a bedrock of trust, mutual respect, and shared democratic values. He called on the community, spanning business, healthcare, and academia, to maintain their cultural roots while contributing to the bilateral partnership.

"Indian community is the strongest bridge between the two countries... Quality must become a way of life reflected in our products, services, and everyday actions," said Rajnath Singh

Expressing gratitude for the warm reception, the Defence Minister described the interaction as a "special moment" that reflects the growing synergy between New Delhi and Berlin.

He concluded by urging the diaspora to remain active participants in the vision of Viksit Bharat, ensuring that the Indian heritage remains a guiding force in their professional excellence abroad. (ANI)