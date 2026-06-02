President Droupadi Murmu, PM Narendra Modi, and Home Minister Amit Shah extended greetings on Telangana Statehood Day. They lauded the state's culture and innovation, with PM Modi committing Central support for its development goals.

Leaders Extend Greetings on Statehood Day

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Telangana statehood day. In a post on X, President Murmu celebrated the state's rich cultural heritage and credited its innovation and development over the years. "Warm greetings to the people of Telangana on Statehood Day! Telangana is blessed with a rich cultural heritage and hardworking people. The State has made significant strides in innovation and development over the years. I wish the people of Telangana continued progress and well-being," President Murmu said.

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PM Modi also extended greetings to the people of the state, highlighting Telangana's creativity and business acumen. PM Modi said that the Central government is committed to cooperating in the development of the state to realise the goal of 'Viksit Bharat'. "Greetings to the people of Telangana on the special occasion of Telangana Statehood Day. The people of Telangana are known for their spirit of innovation and enterprise. The State is known for its glorious culture and history...one of courage and determination. The Central Government is committed to supporting Telangana's growth trajectory in realising our dream of a Viksit Bharat. Praying for the good health and success of the people of the State," PM Modi said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended greetings on the occasion, wishing that the state achieve heights of progress and prosperity. "Greetings to our sisters and brothers of Telangana on their statehood day. May the state, distinguished with the vibrant culture and entrepreneurial spirit of its people, achieve heights of progress and prosperity, enhancing India's pride," he said.

History of Telangana Formation

Telangana Statehood Day is observed every year on June 2. The day commemorates the aspirations and struggles of the Telangana movement for separate statehood.

After years of protests, negotiations, and parliamentary approval, the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014 paved the way for its formation. Hyderabad was designated as the joint capital for a transition period, while later becoming the capital of Telangana.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief K Chandrashekar Rao was elected as the state's first Chief Minister, following elections in which the party secured a majority. (ANI)