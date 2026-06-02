Kerala Monsoon: Southwest Monsoon Set to Reach Kerala, Yellow Alert in Multiple Districts
Kerala Monsoon: Kerala is likely to witness arrival of the Southwest Monsoon within the next 24 to 48 hours, bringing widespread rainfall across the state. The weather department has issued alerts in several districts and warned of heavier showers
Monsoon Expected to Reach Kerala Coast Soon
The Southwest Monsoon is expected to make landfall along the Kerala coast either today or tomorrow, marking the official start of the rainy season in the state. As the monsoon advances, widespread rainfall is likely across many regions, providing relief from the recent humid and warm weather conditions.
ALSO READ: Kerala Rains: IMD Warns of Very Heavy Rain in Kerala, Orange Alert in Several Districts
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated that weather systems over the Arabian Sea are favourable for the monsoon's arrival, increasing the likelihood of consistent rainfall over the coming days.
Yellow Alert Issued in 10 Districts
The weather department has issued a Yellow Alert for ten districts across Kerala, warning residents about the possibility of heavy rainfall. The alert covers all districts except Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kannur, and Kasaragod.
According to the latest forecast, isolated light rain is expected over parts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod during the next few hours. Authorities have advised residents to remain cautious, especially in low-lying and flood-prone areas.
Heavy Rain Likely From Tomorrow; Fishing Ban Continues
Meteorologists have warned that rainfall intensity could increase significantly from tomorrow, with the possibility of extremely heavy showers in isolated locations. Local administrations have been asked to remain prepared for waterlogging, flash flooding, and weather-related disruptions.
Meanwhile, a fishing ban remains in force until Friday along the Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep coasts. Strong winds of 35 to 45 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 55 kmph in some areas, are expected to create rough sea conditions. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea until weather conditions improve.
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