The Southwest Monsoon is expected to make landfall along the Kerala coast either today or tomorrow, marking the official start of the rainy season in the state. As the monsoon advances, widespread rainfall is likely across many regions, providing relief from the recent humid and warm weather conditions.

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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated that weather systems over the Arabian Sea are favourable for the monsoon's arrival, increasing the likelihood of consistent rainfall over the coming days.