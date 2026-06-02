Mumbai experienced light pre-monsoon rainfall beginning Sunday, followed by additional showers on Tuesday morning. While the rain brought some temporary relief, temperatures have remained higher than expected.

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Residents are still waiting for the arrival of regular monsoon rains, which are expected to provide a more noticeable drop in temperatures. On Monday, the maximum temperature at Colaba touched 36°C, reflecting the continuing heat and humidity across the city.

The Konkan region and Goa are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall until June 7. Across Maharashtra, maximum temperatures are expected to decrease by around two to three degrees Celsius by June 5, though the change may be gradual.