Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: City Gets Pre-Monsoon Rain; Pune Under Yellow Alert
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: India's southwest monsoon has missed its expected June 1 arrival in Kerala, but weather officials say it could reach the state within the next two to three days. Meanwhile, Mumbai has received light pre-monsoon showers
Mumbai Receives Pre-Monsoon Showers but Heat Remains
Mumbai experienced light pre-monsoon rainfall beginning Sunday, followed by additional showers on Tuesday morning. While the rain brought some temporary relief, temperatures have remained higher than expected.
ALSO READ: Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Pre-Monsoon Showers Bring Relief to Maharashtra; IMD Issues Rain Alerts
Residents are still waiting for the arrival of regular monsoon rains, which are expected to provide a more noticeable drop in temperatures. On Monday, the maximum temperature at Colaba touched 36°C, reflecting the continuing heat and humidity across the city.
The Konkan region and Goa are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall until June 7. Across Maharashtra, maximum temperatures are expected to decrease by around two to three degrees Celsius by June 5, though the change may be gradual.
Pune Under Yellow Alert as Rain Activity Intensifies
The IMD has issued a Yellow Alert for Pune between June 3 and June 5, warning of light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. Similar weather conditions are expected across parts of Vidarbha and Marathwada, where rainfall alerts remain in effect until June 5.
Despite the approaching wet spell, Pune continued to experience above-normal temperatures on Monday. Shivajinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 38.1°C, which was 2.4°C above the seasonal average. Pashan reported the highest temperature in the city, reaching 38.5°C during the day.
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