Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi conducted the 18th public grievance hearing, stating the system has improved public confidence. He aims to expand hearings to districts and noted that 96% of grievances from past sessions have been resolved.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi conducted the 18th edition of the Chief Minister's Public Grievance Hearing Programme at the Grievance Cell in Unit-II in Bhubaneswar. Thirteen senior ministers, along with senior bureaucrats and departmental officials, joined the Chief Minister in hearing public grievances on Monday.

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Addressing the media persons, the CM said that the grievance redressal mechanism has become an integral part of Odisha's administrative system over the past two years. He noted that the initiative has significantly improved access to government services and strengthened public confidence in the administration.

CM Commits to Bridging Govt-People Gap

In a post on X on Monday, he wrote, "We are committed to bridging the gap between the government and the people, bringing the system directly to you in a straightforward manner. The grievance redressal process in our government has been made more swift and simplified. Through public hearings, we are continuously working to reduce the distance between the administration and the people, bringing the system closer to you." ସରକାର ଓ ଜନତାଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଥିବା ବ୍ୟବଧାନକୁ ଦୂର କରି, ବ୍ୟବସ୍ଥାକୁ ସିଧାସଳଖ ଆପଣଙ୍କ ପାଖରେ ପହଞ୍ଚାଇବା ପାଇଁ ଆମେ ପ୍ରତିଶ୍ରୁତିବଦ୍ଧ। ଆମ ସରକାରରେ ଅଭିଯୋଗ ଶୁଣାଣି ପ୍ରକ୍ରିୟାକୁ ଅଧିକ ତ୍ୱରିତ ଓ ସରଳ କରାଯାଇଛି। ଜନଶୁଣାଣି ମାଧ୍ୟମରେ ପ୍ରଶାସନ ଓ ଜନତାଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଥିବା ଦୂରତ୍ୱ କମାଇ, ବ୍ୟବସ୍ଥାକୁ ଆପଣଙ୍କ ନିକଟତର କରିବା ପାଇଁ ଆମେ… pic.twitter.com/afybBhxMgS — Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) June 1, 2026

High Rate of Grievance Redressal

According to the Chief Minister's Office, the CM highlighted that district-level grievance hearings conducted by Collectors, Superintendents of Police, and officials at block and tehsil levels have become a regular feature. As of April 2026, around 2.40 lakh grievances had been heard at the district level, with 92 per cent resolved.

Officials informed that of the 14,651 grievances received directly during the previous 17 grievance hearing sessions, 14,046 complaints--about 96 per cent--have been resolved.

Immediate Relief and Action

During the programme, Majhi first met around 30 specially-abled persons and people suffering from critical illnesses, listened to their problems and directed officials to take immediate action on their petitions.

Under the Single Window System, the Chief Minister approved Rs 3.60 lakh in medical assistance for 13 complainants suffering from various illnesses.

More than 600 grievances were received through both online and offline modes during the latest hearing.

Programme to be Expanded Across Odisha

The Chief Minister said the programme would be expanded further after the summer season, with grievance hearings planned in different districts across Odisha so that people from remote areas would not have to travel to Bhubaneswar to present their concerns.

He added that the administration would continue to reach out directly to citizens and address their issues at the grassroots level.

Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, along with 12 other ministers, senior officials, including Additional Chief Secretary Hemant Sharma and Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Saswata Mishra, participated in the grievance redressal exercise. (ANI)