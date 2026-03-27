The Ministry of Defence has signed two contracts worth Rs 858 crore to strengthen India’s defence capabilities. A Rs 445 crore deal with Russia will supply Tunguska Air Defence Missile Systems to the Indian Army. Another Rs 413 crore contract with Boeing India will support maintenance of P8I maritime aircraft.

New Delhi: The Ministry of Defence has signed contracts, worth a total of Rs 858 crore, for the procurement of Tunguska Air Defence Missile System and Inspection (Depot Level) of P8I Long-Range Maritime Reconnaissance Aircraft.

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Tunguska Air Defence Missile System

The contract for the procurement of Tunguska Air Defence Missile Systems, valued at Rs 445 crore, for the Indian Army, was signed with JSC Rosoboronexport, Russia in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.

These cutting-edge missiles will enhance India’s multilayered air defence capabilities against aerial threats including aircraft drones and cruise missiles.

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The agreement will further strengthen the Indo-Russian strategic defence partnership.

Inspection of P8I Aircraft

The contract for the Inspection (Depot Level) of P8I Long-Range Maritime Reconnaissance Aircraft for Indian Navy under Buy Indian category with 100% Indigenous Content, valued at Rs 413 crore, was signed with Boeing India Defense Private Ltd, a wholly owned Indian subsidiary of Boeing, in the presence of senior officials of the Ministry of Defence.

“This contract will ensure Depot level maintenance of P8I fleet at in-country MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) facility, which is in line with Government of India’s commitment to Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make-in-India.”