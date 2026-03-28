The Indian Army has executed its first-ever capital procurement contract through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM), marking a significant milestone in defence acquisition.

In a landmark development, the Indian Army has executed its first-ever capital procurement contract through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM), marking a significant milestone in defence acquisition. The contract for the supply of 93 Telescopic Handlers under the Buy (Indian) category has been signed with M/s JCB India Ltd at a total cost of Rs 25.90 crore.

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This pioneering procurement reflects a transformative shift in the Army’s acquisition process by leveraging the GeM portal for capital purchases. The initiative is expected to significantly compress procurement timelines while ensuring complete adherence to laid-down procedures and maintaining procedural integrity. By adopting this transparent, efficient and technology-enabled route, the Indian Army has opened a new pathway for faster and more streamlined procurement of critical equipment.

The move also carries wider institutional significance for undertaking similar procurements through GeM. At a broader level, it reinforces the Government’s push towards Aatmanirbharta in defence and promotes greater participation of Indian industry in meeting the operational requirements of the Armed Forces. The procurement of these Telescopic Handlers will further enhance the Indian Army’s logistics and material handling capabilities in diverse operational environments.