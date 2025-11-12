The Indian Army conducted a field exercise in Arunachal Pradesh, showcasing its ability to set up a self-sustaining medical post in dense jungles. The drill tested trauma management, triage, and teamwork, reinforcing the force's operational readiness.

The Indian Army recently conducted a field exercise showcasing its advanced medical response capability in the dense jungles of Arunachal Pradesh.

Medical Readiness in Challenging Terrain

According to an official release, the exercise simulated a real-time emergency scenario that required the rapid establishment of a self-sustaining medical post in remote and challenging terrain. Medical teams traversed steep gradients and thick vegetation to set up a fully functional facility equipped for life-saving interventions and casualty stabilisation in austere conditions. The setup demonstrated the ability to operate independently for prolonged durations, ensuring continuous care in locations with limited evacuation options.

The exercise also featured simulated trauma management under field constraints, focusing on advanced resuscitation, patient triage and coordinated teamwork aligned with contemporary battlefield and disaster response standards.

This initiative reflects the Indian Army's strong emphasis on readiness, resilience and humanitarian commitment in all operational environments. It reinforces the professionalism, adaptability and dedication of Army medical personnel who remain prepared to deliver critical care and relief in any situation, underscoring the force's motto of service to the nation -- "Forever in the Line of Duty."

Dao Division Hones Operational Proficiency

Earlier, troops of the Dao Division of the Indian Army conducted a series of coordinated training exercises across the Forward areas of Arunachal Pradesh to enhance operational proficiency and inter-agency cooperation, according to a release.

The exercise focused on improving coordination, adaptability and mission readiness under varied terrain and environmental conditions.

According to the release, the training included a range of simulated operational drills designed to strengthen teamwork, refine tactical responses, and validate standard operating procedures in realistic field scenarios. These efforts ensured the troops remain well-prepared to undertake diverse operational responsibilities with precision and confidence.

Through such regular and realistic training, the formation continues to uphold the Indian Army's tradition of professionalism and preparedness while ensuring a high state of readiness to meet any operational challenge in the region.