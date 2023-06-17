Indian Army rescues 3500 tourists stranded due to North Sikkim landslides

Border Roads Organisation worked overnight in heavy rains and inclement weather to create a temporary crossing over the affected area to facilitate the rescue of tourists.

The Indian Army on Saturday evacuated 3000 tourists who were trapped after flash floods washed away the road near Chungthang in North Sikkim, leaving thousands of tourists stranded. The affected road, connecting Singtam, Dikchu, Rangran, Mangan, and Chungthang, was severely damaged by heavy rainfall.

By 6:15 pm on Friday, landslides further obstructed both sides of Rangarang. Responding swiftly, the Border Roads Organisation deployed their brave personnel and heavy earthmoving equipment to clear the blocked road.

Despite challenging conditions, including heavy rains and inclement weather, the Border Roads Organisation worked tirelessly throughout the night to establish a temporary crossing over the affected area, enabling the rescue of stranded tourists.

Efforts are currently underway to restore road connectivity while the evacuation of tourists continues, as stated by Mahendra Rawat, Army PRO in Guwahati.

In the early hours of Saturday, reports of landslides at Singtam and Rangrang emerged. Loose stones and boulders cascaded from the mountaintops, rendering the entire road impassable for traffic.

To aid in the evacuation process, the district administration has mobilized 19 buses and 70 smaller vehicles to transport the 2,464 stranded tourists. Presently, three buses and two other vehicles, carrying 123 tourists, have departed for the state capital, Gangtok.

A coordinated effort involving the Quick Reaction Team of the District Disaster Management Authority, Sikkim Police, GREF, BRO, ITBP, Army, and Travel Agency Association Sikkim is underway to ensure the safe evacuation of the stranded tourists.

To address any queries concerning stranded tourists, the North Sikkim district administration has established helpline numbers: 8509822997 and 116464265.