Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian Army rescues 3500 tourists stranded due to North Sikkim landslides

     

    Border Roads Organisation worked overnight in heavy rains and inclement weather to create a temporary crossing over the affected area to facilitate the rescue of tourists.

    Indian Army rescues 3500 tourists stranded due to North Sikkim landslides
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 17, 2023, 6:08 PM IST

    The Indian Army on Saturday evacuated 3000 tourists who were trapped after flash floods washed away the road near Chungthang in North Sikkim, leaving thousands of tourists stranded. The affected road, connecting Singtam, Dikchu, Rangran, Mangan, and Chungthang, was severely damaged by heavy rainfall.

    By 6:15 pm on Friday, landslides further obstructed both sides of Rangarang. Responding swiftly, the Border Roads Organisation deployed their brave personnel and heavy earthmoving equipment to clear the blocked road.

    Despite challenging conditions, including heavy rains and inclement weather, the Border Roads Organisation worked tirelessly throughout the night to establish a temporary crossing over the affected area, enabling the rescue of stranded tourists.

    Efforts are currently underway to restore road connectivity while the evacuation of tourists continues, as stated by Mahendra Rawat, Army PRO in Guwahati.

    In the early hours of Saturday, reports of landslides at Singtam and Rangrang emerged. Loose stones and boulders cascaded from the mountaintops, rendering the entire road impassable for traffic.

    To aid in the evacuation process, the district administration has mobilized 19 buses and 70 smaller vehicles to transport the 2,464 stranded tourists. Presently, three buses and two other vehicles, carrying 123 tourists, have departed for the state capital, Gangtok.

    A coordinated effort involving the Quick Reaction Team of the District Disaster Management Authority, Sikkim Police, GREF, BRO, ITBP, Army, and Travel Agency Association Sikkim is underway to ensure the safe evacuation of the stranded tourists.

    To address any queries concerning stranded tourists, the North Sikkim district administration has established helpline numbers: 8509822997 and 116464265.

    Last Updated Jun 17, 2023, 6:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Armado India's first Armoured Light Specialist Vehicle rolls out

    Armado, India’s first Armoured Light Specialist Vehicle, rolls out (WATCH)

    Case against Asianet News reporter: 'Constitution envisages media as fourth pillar of democracy' anr

    Case against Asianet News reporter: 'Constitution envisages media as fourth pillar of democracy'

    NIA to probe attacks on Indian High Commissions in Canada US gcw

    NIA to probe attacks on Indian High Commissions in Canada, US

    PM Modi recalls Operation Ganga, says it reflected India's indomitable spirit

    PM Modi recalls Operation Ganga, says it reflected India's indomitable spirit (WATCH)

    Violence flares up in Manipur mobs clash with security forces BJP leaders houses targetted gcw

    Violence flares up in Manipur; mobs clash with security forces, BJP leaders' houses targetted

    Recent Stories

    Amazon Prime members can now get cheaper Uber rides Check out offer details gcw

    Amazon Prime members can now get cheaper Uber rides; Check out offer details

    Ameesha Patel evades cameras after Rs 3 crores-cheque bounce case hearing vma

    Ameesha Patel evades cameras after Rs 3 crores-cheque bounce case hearing

    Adipurush Saif Ali Khan's 10-headed look generates outrageous reactions from netizens ADC

    Adipurush: Saif Ali Khan's 10-headed look generates outrageous reactions from netizens

    Apple upcoming iPhones to be scratch resistant gcw

    Apple's upcoming iPhones to be scratch resistant?

    Spending time to Communication: 7 key tips for single fathers MSW

    Spending time to Communication: 7 key tips for single fathers

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon