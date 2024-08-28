Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BREAKING: Indian Army recovers 6 Chinese grenades in ongoing operation in J&K's Poonch

    Indian Army has recovered six Chinese-made grenades from the Dachhi forest area in the Sheendara sector of Poonch district.

    Indian Army recovers 6 Chinese grenades in ongoing operation in J&K's Poonch snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 28, 2024, 8:54 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 28, 2024, 8:54 PM IST

    In a significant development, the Indian Army has recovered six Chinese-made grenades from the Dachhi forest area in the Sheendara sector of Poonch district. The discovery was made on Wednesday during an ongoing operation in the region.

    The operation, which is still underway, is part of the Army's continuous efforts to secure the area and prevent any potential threats. The recovery of these grenades has raised concerns about the possible infiltration and use of foreign-made arms in the region.

    Further details about the operation and the circumstances leading to the recovery of the grenades are awaited as the situation develops. The Army remains vigilant in its mission to maintain peace and security in the area.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Student suicide rate in India surpasses overall trend. THIS state reported most cases shk

    Student suicide rate in India surpasses overall trend. THIS state reported most cases

    Puja Khedkar refutes fraud charges, says 'UPSC has no power to disqualify me' gcw

    Puja Khedkar refutes fraud charges, says 'UPSC has no power to disqualify me'

    'Modi ka tairta hua Gujarat model': Congress takes dig at BJP, shares videos amid devastating floods (Watch) shk

    'Modi ka tairta hua Gujarat model': Congress takes dig at BJP, shares videos amid devastating floods (Watch)

    Rajnath Singh to commission second nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine 'Arighat' gcw

    Rajnath Singh to commission second nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine 'Arighat'

    Kolkata horror: Ex-RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh's membership revoked by IMA gcw

    Kolkata horror: Ex-RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh's membership revoked by IMA

    Recent Stories

    Student suicide rate in India surpasses overall trend. THIS state reported most cases shk

    Student suicide rate in India surpasses overall trend. THIS state reported most cases

    Google meet rolls out AI powered take notes for me feature here is how to use it gcw

    Google Meet rolls out AI-powered ‘Take notes for me’ feature. Here's how to use

    Puja Khedkar refutes fraud charges, says 'UPSC has no power to disqualify me' gcw

    Puja Khedkar refutes fraud charges, says 'UPSC has no power to disqualify me'

    Sholay Salim-Javed to host special screening of iconic movie after 49 years in Mumbai; Here's what we know ATG

    Sholay: Salim-Javed to host special screening of iconic movie after 49 years in Mumbai; Here's what we know

    'Modi ka tairta hua Gujarat model': Congress takes dig at BJP, shares videos amid devastating floods (Watch) shk

    'Modi ka tairta hua Gujarat model': Congress takes dig at BJP, shares videos amid devastating floods (Watch)

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon