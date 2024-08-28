BREAKING: Indian Army recovers 6 Chinese grenades in ongoing operation in J&K's Poonch

Indian Army has recovered six Chinese-made grenades from the Dachhi forest area in the Sheendara sector of Poonch district.

In a significant development, the Indian Army has recovered six Chinese-made grenades from the Dachhi forest area in the Sheendara sector of Poonch district. The discovery was made on Wednesday during an ongoing operation in the region.

The operation, which is still underway, is part of the Army's continuous efforts to secure the area and prevent any potential threats. The recovery of these grenades has raised concerns about the possible infiltration and use of foreign-made arms in the region.

Further details about the operation and the circumstances leading to the recovery of the grenades are awaited as the situation develops. The Army remains vigilant in its mission to maintain peace and security in the area.

