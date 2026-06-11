Delhi-based defence manufacturer SMPP has completed the delivery of 106 Peacekeeper (Agniveg) turbojet-powered loitering munitions to the Indian Army. The 180-km-range kamikaze drones offer high-precision strike capability and mark a significant step in the Army’s expanding indigenous drone programme.

New Delhi: Delhi-based defence manufacturer SMPP has completed the delivery of 106 turbojet-powered loitering munitions, known as the Peacekeeper (Agniveg), to the Indian Army, 100 operational units and six training systems. The Peacekeeper is a one-way attack drone, or kamikaze system, designed to strike targets at distances of up to 180 kilometres at speeds of up to 450 kmph.

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During user trials, the system recorded a circular error probable (CEP) of under five metres, a measure of strike accuracy, while operating in electronically contested conditions involving jamming and GPS spoofing.

A CEP of five metres is considered competitive for this class of weapon.

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The system is turbojet-powered, setting it apart from the battery-electric propulsion used in most short-range loitering munitions currently in service with the Indian army.

Ashish Kansal, chief executive and director of SMPP, said the company had met its delivery commitment on schedule.

“Modern warfare is increasingly defined by precision, autonomy and affordability,” he said, adding that SMPP intended to offer an extended-range variant of the system for future procurement consideration.

The induction comes at a time of rapid and large-scale drone acquisition by the Indian army.

Since Operation Sindoor in 2025, the Indian Army has inducted loitering munitions, kamikaze and surveillance drones worth over Rs 5,000 crore from domestic firms, with the defence acquisition council approving a further Rs 3,000 crore in drone procurement in late 2025.

In early April 2026, the army released a comprehensive technology roadmap for unmanned aerial systems and loitering munitions, targeting the acquisition of 30 distinct drone variants and the deployment of tens of thousands of locally manufactured drones over five years.

SMPP is perhaps better known as a manufacturer of ballistic protection equipment. In July 2025, the company won a Rs 300 crore contract to supply 27,700 bulletproof jackets and 11,700 advanced ballistic helmets to the Indian army.

The Peacekeeper occupies a capability niche between conventional tube artillery and longer-range cruise or ballistic missiles.

Unlike artillery, it can be redirected or aborted mid-flight. Unlike costlier missile systems, it is expendable and the company claims, can be produced at a fraction of the price of a conventional strike platform.