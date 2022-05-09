Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian Army Jawans rappels across J&K’s Chenab River to rescue youth; watch

    Jawan of the Indian Army rescued two youngsters who were stuck in the Jammu and Kashmir’s Chenab river.
     

    Indian Army Jawans rappels across J&K's Chenab River to rescue youth; watch - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Jammu and Kashmir, First Published May 9, 2022, 4:56 PM IST


    The Indian Army has earned praises for a daring rescue operation, through which they have saved the lives of two youngsters who were stuck in the centre of the Chenab river in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir. 

    A video of the rescue operation posted by the Northern Command of the Indian Army shows defence personnel rappelling across the river to bring the youngsters to safety. In the video, a strong river current can be seen a few feet below him.

    The incident took place on Saturday evening; the youths were identified as Suneel and Bablu, who were trapped in the river while crossing in a JCB. As the water levels were rising, the two were asked to sit on the vehicle top until rescued. 

    In the photographs shared by the White Knight Corps' official Twitter handle, a JCB can be seen in the centre of the river and the residents are watching the rescue mission. 

    The soldiers of the army's 17 Rashtriya Rifles had joined the police after obtaining details about the happening through civil administration. According to sources, the fast river flow caused the problem during the rescue operation. Ultimately, the army personnel made a daring attempt to cross the river utilising a rope tied for the alignment of the bridge and also were successful to rescue the youths in the pitch dark of night.

    After being shared online, the video has accumulated over 2698 views and 468 likes. Netizens applauded Indian army jawans for their spirit of service. A user wrote, "Indian Army once again emerged as saviours of people & carried out such risky operation & saved the lives. Salute & much respect to them !!" Another person commented, "Proud of bravehearts who rescued the youths stuck in river Chenab!!!" Take a look.

    Also Read: Seen an intense fight between cobra and mongoose? Watch this

    Also Read: ‘Super mom’ saves her son from drowning; video goes viral

    Last Updated May 9, 2022, 4:56 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Regret it, but best possible decision: IndiGo CEO on barring specially-abled teen from flight

    'Regret it, but best possible decision': IndiGo CEO on barring specially-abled teen from flight

    Dont eat Shawarma it is not part of Indian cuisine Tamil Nadu Health Minister gcw

    Don't eat Shawarma, it is not part of Indian cuisine: TN Health Minister

    Shaheen Bagh demolition Cops face off with locals leaders in Delhi latest updates gcw

    Shaheen Bagh demolition: SC refuses to hear matter, asks to approach High Court

    BJP leader Subramanian Swamy slams Centre for 'betraying' 800 Pakistani Hindus

    'What a shame': BJP's Subramanian Swamy slams Centre for 'betraying' 800 Pakistani Hindus

    PM Modi pays tribute to Tagore, Maharana Pratap, and Gokhale on their birth anniversary - adt

    PM Modi pays tribute to Tagore, Maharana Pratap, and Gokhale on their birth anniversary

    Recent Stories

    Regret it, but best possible decision: IndiGo CEO on barring specially-abled teen from flight

    'Regret it, but best possible decision': IndiGo CEO on barring specially-abled teen from flight

    Who is Mahinda Rajapaksa the man Sri Lanka blames for its economic crisis gcw

    Who is Mahinda Rajapaksa, the man Sri Lanka blames for its economic crisis

    Leopard attacks forest team during rescue operation; watch - gps

    Leopard attacks forest team during rescue operation; watch

    Dont eat Shawarma it is not part of Indian cuisine Tamil Nadu Health Minister gcw

    Don't eat Shawarma, it is not part of Indian cuisine: TN Health Minister

    Sri Lanka economic crisis Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigns gcw

    Sri Lanka economic crisis: Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigns

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs - Daniel Sams-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs" - Daniel Sams

    Video Icon
    AAP in power Khalistani activities have surged in Punjab BJP gcw

    On Khalistan flag incident in Himachal, BJP takes sharp dig at Kejriwal's AAP

    Video Icon
    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Video Icon
    Watch Tornado hits Assam's Barpeta district

    WATCH: Tornado hits Assam’s Barpeta district

    Video Icon
    ED raids on IAS officer Pooja Singhal in Jharkhand yields Rs 17 crore in cash

    ED raids on IAS officer Pooja Singhal in Jharkhand yield Rs 17 crore in cash

    Video Icon