Indian Army Jawans rappels across J&K’s Chenab River to rescue youth; watch

Jawan of the Indian Army rescued two youngsters who were stuck in the Jammu and Kashmir’s Chenab river.



The Indian Army has earned praises for a daring rescue operation, through which they have saved the lives of two youngsters who were stuck in the centre of the Chenab river in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir.

A video of the rescue operation posted by the Northern Command of the Indian Army shows defence personnel rappelling across the river to bring the youngsters to safety. In the video, a strong river current can be seen a few feet below him.

The incident took place on Saturday evening; the youths were identified as Suneel and Bablu, who were trapped in the river while crossing in a JCB. As the water levels were rising, the two were asked to sit on the vehicle top until rescued.

In the photographs shared by the White Knight Corps' official Twitter handle, a JCB can be seen in the centre of the river and the residents are watching the rescue mission.

The soldiers of the army's 17 Rashtriya Rifles had joined the police after obtaining details about the happening through civil administration. According to sources, the fast river flow caused the problem during the rescue operation. Ultimately, the army personnel made a daring attempt to cross the river utilising a rope tied for the alignment of the bridge and also were successful to rescue the youths in the pitch dark of night.

After being shared online, the video has accumulated over 2698 views and 468 likes. Netizens applauded Indian army jawans for their spirit of service. A user wrote, "Indian Army once again emerged as saviours of people & carried out such risky operation & saved the lives. Salute & much respect to them !!" Another person commented, "Proud of bravehearts who rescued the youths stuck in river Chenab!!!" Take a look.

