    Seen an intense fight between cobra and mongoose? Watch this

    A spine-chilling face-off between cobra and Indian grey mongoose has emerged on social media.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    India, First Published May 5, 2022, 5:24 PM IST

    We all know that mongooses can kill cobras, and they are also well-known as their predator. Usually, cobra, or any other specie of snake, avoids any confrontation with their biggest enemy, the mongoose. They have immunity against snake's venom and are capable of defeating snake(s) at least 75 per cent to 80 per cent of the time. That is why the mongoose is discovered as a vicious snake fighter with short legs.

    The cobra is also one of the deadly reptiles in the world. The venomous snakes can kill humans in less than 20 minutes. So, one can imagine how dangerous a fight between these two can be. One such video of a mongoose and cobra's fight has emerged on social media and has gone viral. 

    In the video, a cobra can be seen in an intense face-off with the Indian grey mongoose. Going by the video, it looks like the king cobra has entered the mongoose’s territory, so the latter eagerly fought with it.

    The video shows mongoose and king cobra striking each other and evading each other’s bites. In defence, the cobra attempted to give a tough fight. However, after the face-to-face mongoose was successful to defeat the snake and chasing it off its territory.

    A Twitter user posted this video with a caption that read: “Mongoose with its favourite meal.” After being shared online, the video grabbed netizens' attention and is now viral. Take a look:

    Last Updated May 5, 2022, 5:24 PM IST
