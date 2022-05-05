Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ‘Super mom’ saves her son from drowning; video goes viral

    A video of a mother saving her son from drowning has gone viral on social media. Netizens have hailed her as ‘Super Mom’.

    India, First Published May 5, 2022, 4:27 PM IST

    A mother's selfless love and sacrifice for her children are invaluable. She functions hard to make sure her child is provided with the knowledge, skills and capabilities to become an intelligent human. She also teaches the child morals and values to make the child a sensitive human. Motherly love is believed a possessive affection where she will protect her children at all costs. There is nobody in the world who will supervise a baby as much as a mother will do. One such video of a mother saving her child's life by being completely selfless has emerged on social media.

    In the video, a mother can be saving her son in the nick of the time by drowning in the swimming pool. Twitter user ‘@TheFigen’ shared this video on their handle with the caption, ‘Mother of the year!’.  

    In the video, a curious boy can be seen standing at the edge of a swimming pool’s deep end and diving into it. However, his mother takes immediate action and even before the boy sinks into the water completely, the mother rushes toward him and holds him with one hand. Later, she pulls him out of the pool holding his T-shirt. Moments before the boy submerged in the pool, the mother reach out to the spot and save him as if she already knew the child jump in the pool and would be in danger.  

    After being shared online, the video has accumulated over 480K views and 14K likes. Social media users lauded the mother and are proud of such moms who are there for us no matter what. A user wrote, "Ohhhhh come on! She was totaly there! She si the mother of the year!" Another person commented, "im pretty positive it's actually scientific." Take a look.

