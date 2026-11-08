Indian Army personnel deployed at the Line of Control in Kashmir celebrated Diwali with traditional rituals and shared joy, balancing festive cheer with vigilant border duty to ensure national security while away from their loved ones.

Indian Army Celebrates Diwali at the LoC

Far from their families yet bound by an unwavering love for the motherland, Indian Army personnel stationed along the Line of Control in Kashmir celebrated Diwali on Sunday by lighting lamps, performing a sacred puja, and whispering heartfelt prayers into the mountain winds for the peace, prosperity, and safety of the nation they protect. While people across the country celebrated Diwali with their families and loved ones, Indian Army jawans deployed along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir celebrated the festival of lights away from their homes, carrying out the celebrations within their units.

The soldiers, who remain deployed to guard the country’s borders, participated in the religious ceremony with devotion and enthusiasm, celebrating the festival of lights while being away from their families. The celebrations reflected the spirit of Diwali, as the jawans came together to mark the occasion while continuing their duties along the border.

Commitment to National Security

The occasion also highlighted the commitment of Army personnel, who remain on duty during festivals to safeguard the country’s borders and ensure its security. The soldiers marked the occasion by decorating their camps with colourful lights and diyas, sharing sweets and exchanging festive greetings with fellow jawans. They also enjoyed firecrackers, bringing moments of joy and togetherness amid their demanding duties.

Vigilance Amidst Celebrations

Despite being away from their families, the soldiers celebrated the festival with enthusiasm and high spirits. However, the festive atmosphere did not take their focus away from their responsibilities, as they remained alert and vigilant along the LoC to ensure the security of the nation. For these soldiers, Diwali was not just a festival of lights but also a celebration of brotherhood, unity and dedication to the country. While their families celebrated at home, the jawans continued to stand guard on the borders, making sacrifices so that people across the nation could celebrate the festival peacefully. Their celebrations reflected the spirit of the Indian Army, where duty to the nation comes first, even on special occasions. (ANI)

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