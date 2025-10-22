Indian Army to raise 20 more elite Bhairav light commando battalions within six months, bridging the gap between infantry and special forces. 380 ASHNI drone platoons also operational, enhancing ISR and loitering munition capabilities nationwide.

New Delhi: With five battalions of the elite ‘Bhairav’ light commandos already operational across the country, the Indian Army is set to raise the remaining 20 units within the next six months.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Lieutenant General Ajay Kumar, Director General of the Army’s Infantry Wing, on Wednesday said: “Five Bhairav battalions are now fully functional. Four more are currently in the process of being raised, and the remaining 16 will be operational within the next six months.”

Bhairav Commandos: India’s New Elite Infantry Units

These specialized units are intended to bridge the capability gap between conventional infantry and special forces. “Designed to be lean and lethal, these battalions are built for rapid, high-impact operations along India’s borders with China and Pakistan,” he added, speaking to reporters ahead of the Shaurya Diwas celebrations.

The Shaurya Diwas is celebrated on October 27 to commemorate the air-landed operations in 1947 at Budgam Airport in Jammu and Kashmir.

Three units have joined the Northern Command – one each with 14 Corps in Leh, 15 Corps in Srinagar, and 16 Corps in Nagrota. The remaining two battalions have been deployed in desert and hill sectors along the western and eastern borders, respectively.

These units are meant to conduct cross-border operations, reconnaissance, and disruption missions, allowing Para-Special Forces to focus on strategic clandestine operations behind enemy lines.

Ghatak Platoons to Continue Alongside Bhairav Units

When asked about the future of the Ghatak platoons – elite assault teams within infantry units Lt Gen Ajay Kumar clarified that they will continue to remain in service.

“The Ghatak platoon comprises around 20 personnel, while each Bhairav unit has a strength of 250,” he said, emphasizing the distinct roles both play in the Army’s operational doctrine.

Unlike conventional infantry battalions, Bhairav units are integrated formations, drawing personnel from arms like air defence, artillery, and signals. Sources told Asianet Newsable English that five personnel from air defence, 4 from artillery and 2 from signal have been drawn in the elite unit.

ASHNI Platoons: India’s Drone Warfare Edge

Lt Gen Ajay Kumar announced that the Indian Army has raised 380 dedicated ASHNI platoons for drone operations, which made their operational debut during Exercise Yudh Kaushal 3.0 held in Arunachal Pradesh last month.

These specialized platoons are equipped with a wide range of drones, including platforms for intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (ISR), and loitering munitions.

During the exercise, the ASHNI platoons demonstrated how cutting-edge drone technology, when seamlessly integrated with combat-proven tactics, can offer a decisive advantage in both current and future battlefields.

The Indian Army currently operates 380 infantry units, not including elite formations such as the Para and Para SF battalions. Each ASHNI platoon consists of 20 specially trained soldiers.

Lt Gen Kumar also stated that trials of 9 categories of indigenized drones are underway. The categories included ISR, loiter munitions and Kamikaze.

He also said that the soldiers are being trained on FPV (First Person View) drones for missions like precision strikes and surveillance.