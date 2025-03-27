user
Indian Army conducts tri-service exercise “Prachand Prahar” in Arunachal Pradesh (WATCH)

The Indian Army has conducted a Tri-Service Integrated Multi-Domain Warfare Exercise in the Eastern Theatre, deep in the high-altitude terrain of Arunachal Pradesh. 

Published: Mar 27, 2025, 10:46 AM IST

In a powerful demonstration of joint operational capability, the Indian Army has conducted a Tri-Service Integrated Multi-Domain Warfare Exercise in the Eastern Theatre, deep in the high-altitude terrain of Arunachal Pradesh. 

The exercise, named Exercise Prachand Prahaar, was held from March 25 —  27 and brought together the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, and other elements of the Indian Armed Forces in a synergised combat drill designed to simulate future warfare.

Carried out under the aegis of the Eastern Command, the exercise showcased the seamless integration of advanced surveillance, strike capabilities, and multi-domain operational planning. 

Cutting-edge platforms such as long-range maritime reconnaissance aircraft, armed helicopters, UAVs, loitering munitions, and space-based assets were employed to achieve total situational awareness and rapid target engagement.

“Once simulated targets were identified, they were swiftly neutralised through coordinated strikes using fighter aircraft, long-range rocket systems, medium artillery, swarm drones, kamikaze drones, and armed helicopters—all executed in an electronically contested environment that simulated modern battlefield conditions,” an official said.

Also read: India strengthens maritime bonds with African nations, countering China's influence

Lieutenant General Ram Chander Tiwari, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command, and Air Marshal Surat Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Air Command, reviewed the exercise and commended the troops for their operational excellence and high degree of professionalism.

This integrated tri-service drill builds on the momentum of Exercise “Poorvi Prahar” held in November 2024, which focused primarily on the integrated application of aviation assets. 

Exercise Prachand Prahaar has now taken that concept further by validating a fully integrated approach to surveillance, command and control, and precision firepower across the three services.

“The exercise stands as a testament to the Indian Armed Forces’ growing emphasis on jointness, technological superiority, and readiness to tackle multi-domain threats. It reinforces India’s resolve to deter and, if necessary, decisively respond to any emerging security challenge along its strategic frontiers.”

Also read: Defence Ministry inks contracts with Bharat Forge and TASL worth Rs 6,900 crore

