Centre to Study US Supreme Court Ruling on Tariffs: Joshi

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said the Centre will examine the recent US Supreme Court ruling on tariffs before issuing any official response, asserting that the matter falls under the purview of the Commerce Ministry and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Joshi said, "I have read in the media that the US top court has given some judgment and the Indian government will study that, and whatever the reaction needs to be given, that will be given by the Commerce Ministry and MEA, not by me."

Details of the US Ruling and Trump's Response

His remarks come after the US Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that the Trump administration exceeded its authority by invoking the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) of 1977 to impose sweeping import tariffs. Chief Justice John Roberts, along with Justices Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett and the three liberal justices, held that IEEPA does not authorise the president to levy duties, a power constitutionally vested in Congress.

However, President Donald Trump termed the verdict a "terrible decision" and announced a fresh 10 per cent global tariff under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974, which allows temporary import surcharges for 150 days.

Joshi Slams 'Shameful' Youth Congress Protest at AI Summit

Meanwhile, Joshi also criticised the Indian Youth Congress for staging a shirtless protest during the India AI Summit. "It is the most shameful thing that the Congress party is behaving like this when 20 heads of state, 45 ministers and important functionaries from nearly 150 countries participated," he said.

"Instead of celebrating India's performance, they are trying to create a ruckus. They are trying to become a hurdle for the growth of India," he added.

The protest on Friday saw Youth Congress cadres removing their shirts at the summit venue, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being "compromised." Police later detained the protesters. In a statement, the Youth Congress said the demonstration was against a "compromised Prime Minister who has traded the identity of the country at the AI Summit."