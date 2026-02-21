Rajasthan's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2026 of electoral rolls has concluded, with the final list containing 5.15 crore voters. The exercise saw the addition of over 12.91 lakh new voters and an improvement in the gender ratio to 911.

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2026 of electoral rolls in Rajasthan has been successfully completed, with the final publication issued on Saturday by the Election Commission, including approximately 5.15 crore voters across 199 Assembly constituencies, excluding Anta.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), the revision process was conducted between October 27, 2025 and February 21, 2026. As of October 27, 2025, the total number of voters stood at 5,46,56,215. During the draft publication process, 41,84,891 voters were found not included in the draft roll (ASD), resulting in 5,04,71,324 voters appearing in the draft as of December 16, 2025.

Following the draft publication, 12,91,365 new voters were added, while 2,42,760 names were deleted. This brought the total number of voters in the final published roll to 5,15,19,929, a release read.

As per a release by EC, the CEO congratulated voters, election officials, political parties, and stakeholders for their participation in the large-scale revision exercise.

Final Voter List: Key Statistics

The final voter list comprises 2.69 crore males, 2.45 crore females, and 562 transgender voters. After the draft publication in December 2025, the electoral rolls saw an increase of 10.48 lakh voters, representing a 2.08% rise. Districts with the highest increases include Jaipur (3.45%), Phalodi (3.22%), Bharatpur (2.78%), Sirohi (2.72%), and Bundi (2.71%).

Improved Gender Ratio and Youth Enrolment

The revision also improved the gender ratio by two points, from 909 to 911, with notable improvements in Jaipur (7 points) and Kota (6 points). Young voters aged 18-19 saw an increase of over 4.35 lakh, with Jaipur registering the highest rise at 1.3%.

Stakeholder Collaboration and Transparency

Ahead of the final publication, meetings were held with all recognised political parties at the district level today. Copies of the electoral rolls were provided to parties in both hard and soft formats.

The large-scale revision involved the active participation of 41 District Election Officers (DEOs), 199 Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), 1,651 Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs), 61,136 Booth Level Officers (BLOs), over 1 lakh Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by political parties, and lakhs of volunteers. Media outlets contributed by spreading awareness and providing feedback throughout the process, a release said.

Transparency measures included sharing ASD voter lists and draft rolls with political parties and posting excluded names online for public scrutiny. The revision was carried out in accordance with Article 326 of the Constitution, following the Election Commission's guiding principle that "no eligible voter should be left out and no ineligible person included."

Continuous Updation and Appeals Process

The process of addition, deletion, and correction of entries will continue, with voters able to submit applications online via Forms 6 (with declaration Annexure-IV), Form 7, and Form 8 through the ECINet App or Voter Portal. Appeals against Electoral Registration Officer decisions can be filed under Section 24 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950 and Rules 23 and 27 of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, a release added.

Nationwide Revision and Anta Constituency Update

The final publication for Anta Assembly Constituency will be issued on March 12, 2026.

Currently, a nationwide SIR is being carried out in 12 states and union territories. These states and UTs are: Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. (ANI)