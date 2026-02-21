BJP leaders organised a massive protest targeting the Congress party for its 'shirtless' protest during the AI Impact Summit. BJP leaders called the act 'anti-national' and 'anti-youth', while the Youth Congress accused the PM of being 'compromised'.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and workers organised a massive protest in the national capital on Saturday, targeting the Congress party for its conduct during the high-profile India AI Impact Summit. Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva said, " Rahul Gandhi has stooped to a level where now they have started protesting against the nation just to protest against PM Modi...AI summit was not a political level, it was an international event."

On the other hand, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, while addressing the media, said, "The people of the country are not going to forgive the Congress for this act. People from more than 80 countries came to the AI Summit, and everyone has wholeheartedly praised India's efforts."

Congress 'anti-youth': Union Minister

Meanwhile, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday criticised the Congress as "anti-youth" following yesterday's protest by the Indian Youth Congress at the Bharat Mandapam during the AI Impact Summit. Speaking to reporters, Vaishnaw highlighted his feedback during his interactions with exhibitors of the AI Summit expo. He stated that all of them had condemned the act by the Indian Youth Congress. "In the AI summit, various technical solutions have been presented, startups that performed very well...There is a huge enthusiasm even on the fifth day of the summit...When I interacted with many exhibitors, they said that the way the youth Congress workers created a ruckus in the summit, they all condemned it and called it shameful. This shows that they (Congress) are stooping so low in politics. The Congress party is anti-youth," Vaishnaw said.

Youth Congress's 'Shirtless' Protest

Cadres of the Indian Youth Congress on Friday staged a 'shirtless' protest stunt at Bharat Mandapam against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, criticising the AI Impact Summit and accusing the PM of being "compromised". During the protest, party workers removed their shirts as a mark of dissent.

Earlier, in a statement, the Indian Youth Congress said its workers were protesting against a "compromised Prime Minister who has traded the identity of the country at the AI Summit." Police later detained the protesters. "Indian Youth Congress workers raised their voice and protested against the compromised Prime Minister who has traded the identity of the country at the AI Summit," an official post from the Indian Youth Congress said. (ANI)