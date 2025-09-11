The Indian Army has secured a patent for an AI-based Automatic Target Classifying System, developed by Colonel Kuldeep Yadav, to autonomously identify targets on radar, boosting defence efficiency and Atmanirbharta.

New Delhi: Indian Army has secured a patent for its in-house innovation — ‘Automatic Target Classifying System based on Artificial Intelligence’.

A cutting-edge technology, developed by Colonel Kuldeep Yadav, will autonomously identify and classify targets on radar, eliminating the need for human intervention.

An Indian Army official said that the innovative solution will significantly enhance the operational efficiency of the force.

“The innovation reflects the Indian Army’s commitment to fostering the spirit of innovation, strengthening technological self-reliance and promoting Atmanirbharta in the defence domain.”

Know about Automatic Target Classifying System

An AI-powered technology, Automatic Target Classifying System uses sensors and algorithms to detect and identify specific objects or targets from real-time data, such as images or radar signals, by comparing them to a database of stored information.

Compared to human interventions, the Automatic Target Classifying System delivers superior speed and accuracy, making it especially valuable in missile guidance and other disposable applications.

Notably, two years back, Colonel Kuldeep Yadav’s another artificial intelligence-driven solution — AI-Powered accident prevention system had also secured a patent, meant to enhance road safety and mitigate accidents.

Granted in July 2023, the patent for AI-powered accident prevention system will be valid for 20 years.