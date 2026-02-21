A daily-wage labourer earning Rs 8,000 a month in Uttar Pradesh received an income tax notice of Rs 17.4 crore. He alleges his former employer opened bank accounts in his name and conducted transactions worth crores without his knowledge.

A daily-wage labourer who earns barely Rs 8,000 a month has been slapped with an Income Tax notice of Rs 17.40 crore in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur. Shivdhani, a resident of the Kanhai Pur area in Sant Nagar, says he had never even seen such a massive figure written on paper before. “I somehow run my family with my small earnings. I don’t even own land,” he reportedly told officials.

For eight years, Shivdhani worked at a battery shop in Ghorawal, in neighbouring Sonbhadra district. His job involved loading and unloading batteries. According to him, during his employment, the shop owner opened two bank accounts in his name, one in Kotak Mahindra Bank and another in Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, claiming that his salary would be deposited there.

However, Shivdhani says he never received his wages in the bank. “I was always paid in cash,” he alleges.

After eight years, he was reportedly dismissed on the grounds of business losses. He later moved to Mumbai in search of work. But six months ago, Income Tax notices began arriving at his Mirzapur home.

Initially confused, Shivdhani approached his former employer, who allegedly assured him he would “handle the matter.” Yet the notices kept coming. Soon, officials from the Income Tax Department visited his house and that’s when he was shocked.

Authorities informed him that transactions worth crores had been routed through the bank accounts opened in his name. Based on those transactions, he was issued a tax demand notice amounting to Rs 17,40,12,207.

‘I Don’t Even Own a House’

Shivdhani claims he lives in an unfinished structure built on government land and owns no property. His monthly income of Rs 8,000 barely sustains his family. Distressed, he approached the Superintendent of Police and filed a complaint, alleging fraud by his former employer.

Police have initiated an investigation into the matter following his complaint.