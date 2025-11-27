The Indian Army provides high-altitude adventure gear to the Yumthang Valley community to boost tourism. This support helps local youth offer guided treks and camping, creating sustainable livelihoods and promoting responsible tourism in North Sikkim.

The Indian Army provides support to the local community of Yumthang Valley by providing specialised high-altitude adventure equipment to strengthen community-led tourism initiatives in the region.

According to Defence PRO, the equipment includes camping gear, climbing essentials, safety items, cooking sets and basic high-altitude support equipment.

The Defence PRO said that these initiatives will enable villagers to set up structured adventure camps for the daily footfall of 20-25 tourists visiting the valley.

With this support, local youth will be able to offer guided trekking, camping and basic adventure experiences in a safe and organised manner.

Pema Dorjee, Pipon, Lachung Dzumsa, who is overseeing the community venture, said, "This support allows our youth to organise adventure activities in a structured way and welcome more visitors with confidence. It strengthens our ability to manage tourism responsibly and create sustainable livelihood opportunities."

The Army officials stated that the initiative enhances local capacity, promotes responsible tourism and supports economic growth in one of Sikkim's most picturesque high-altitude regions.

According to Defence PRO, the effort also complements the Indian Army's broader outreach initiatives in North Sikkim, including Ranbhoomi Darshan, which aims to promote border-area tourism and deepen community engagement across the region.

Enhancing Combat Readiness at High Altitudes

Earlier, the Indian Army Trishakti Corps conducted intensive Army Martial Arts Routine (AMAR) training at altitudes exceeding 14,000 ft, significantly enhancing close-combat readiness in some of the most demanding operational zones along the Northern Borders, a release said.

According to PRO Defence, this training was conducted in sub-zero temperatures, rarefied air, and rugged terrain. This training aims to prepare soldiers to respond effectively, even when conventional weapons are not immediately available.

In a post on X, Trishakti Corps troops said that AMAR also aims to strengthen reflexes, stamina, and close-quarters readiness in mountainous terrain.

Troops are undergoing AMAR (Army Martial Arts Routine) training above 14,000 ft, sharpening "close-combat skills in extreme high-altitude conditions. AMAR strengthens reflexes, stamina, and close quarters readiness," Trishakti Corps troops also said in a post on X. (ANI).