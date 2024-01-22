Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Indian Air Force helicopters shower flower petals as Ram Lalla idol unveiled in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    The Ram temple, constructed in the traditional Nagara style, boasts impressive dimensions of 380 feet in length (east-west), 250 feet in width, and 161 feet in height.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 22, 2024, 1:15 PM IST

    Indian Air Force (IAF) choppers on monday showered flower petals over Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple premises in Ayodhya as the idol of Ram Lalla is unveiled in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The air in the premises is filled with chants of 'Jai Sri Ram' by invitees who are here for the ceremony.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in pran pratishtha ceremony of Shri Ramlalla in the newly built Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya at around 12:20 pm.

    India erupts in celebration as first glimpse of majestic Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir gives goosebumps

    The 50-meter tall temple, dedicated to Lord Ram Lalla, now stands on the grounds where the Babri Masjid once existed before its demolition in 1992.

    As the roads were congested, trains were filled to capacity, and a multitude marched on foot, the atmosphere in Ayodhya was charged with enthusiasm. The pran-pratishtha ceremony, that commenced around 12:20 pm, witnessed nearly 7,000 attendees, including political figures, industrialists, celebrities, and sports personalities.

    PM Modi entered the temple arena, ascending the stairs to reach the sanctum sanctorum where the pran-pratistha ceremony was taking place. Demonstrating his deep devotion, he observed a fast for 11 days, sustaining himself solely on fruits and coconut water. Additionally, during this period, he chose to sleep on the floor, symbolizing his commitment to actively participate in the sacred pran pratistha rituals.

    500-year-old wait ends! Ayodhya's Ram Mandir consecrated as PM Modi completes Pran Pratishtha ceremony (WATCH)

    The Ram temple, constructed in the traditional Nagara style, boasts impressive dimensions of 380 feet in length (east-west), 250 feet in width, and 161 feet in height. Supported by a total of 392 pillars and adorned with 44 doors, the temple stands as a monumental testament to craftsmanship and architectural splendor.

    Last Updated Jan 22, 2024, 1:15 PM IST
