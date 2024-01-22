Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    India erupts in celebration as first glimpse of majestic Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir gives goosebumps

    The new Ram Lalla idol was consecrated at the newly constructed temple in Ayodhya on Monday amid grand celebrations in the town, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi participating in the rituals.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 22, 2024, 1:09 PM IST

    Amidst jubilant celebrations in the town of Ayodhya, the newly constructed temple witnessed the consecration of the new Ram Lalla idol on Monday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi actively participating in the sacred rituals. Accompanied by grandeur, the prime minister walked into the temple premises with a silver 'chattar' (umbrella) adorning a red folded dupatta. Dressed in a resplendent golden kurta paired with a cream dhoti and patka, he performed the 'sankalp' for the "pran pratishtha ceremony" before proceeding to the sanctum sanctorum for the consecration rituals.

    Also read: 500-year-old wait ends! Ayodhya's Ram Mandir consecrated as PM Modi completes Pran Pratishtha ceremony (WATCH)

    Among the dignitaries present inside the sacred space were RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, all witnessing and participating in the significant rituals. The temple premises were showered with flower petals from Army helicopters, adding a spectacular aerial display to the joyous occasion of consecration. The entire town reverberated with the spirit of devotion and festivity as the new Ram Lalla idol found its revered place in the recently erected temple.

    "The extraordinary moment of the consecration of Shri Ram Lala's life in Ayodhya Dham is going to leave everyone emotional. It is my great pleasure to be a part of this divine program. Hail Siya Ram!," Modi said on X.

    Modi will later address the gathering after the ceremony. He is also scheduled to visit the Kuber Tila.

    He will also interact with workers associated with the construction of temple.

    The first visuals of the majestic Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir handed Indians worldwide a goosebumps moment. Several Indians took to X, formerly Twitter, to laud the historic moment. Here's a look at how the nation reacted:

    Last Updated Jan 22, 2024, 1:09 PM IST
