500-year-old wait ends! Ayodhya's Ram Mandir consecrated as PM Modi completes Pran Pratishtha ceremony (WATCH)

In a historic event on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, marking a significant moment for millions of devotees. The temple town of Ayodhya witnessed a massive influx of devotees, with tens of thousands waving flags and celebrating the long-awaited event.

The 50-meter tall temple, dedicated to Lord Ram Lalla, now stands on the grounds where the Babri Masjid once existed before its demolition in 1992.

As the roads were congested, trains were filled to capacity, and a multitude marched on foot, the atmosphere in Ayodhya was charged with enthusiasm. The pran-pratishtha ceremony, that commenced around 12:20 pm, witnessed nearly 7,000 attendees, including political figures, industrialists, celebrities, and sports personalities.

PM Modi entered the temple arena, ascending the stairs to reach the sanctum sanctorum where the pran-pratistha ceremony was taking place. Demonstrating his deep devotion, he observed a fast for 11 days, sustaining himself solely on fruits and coconut water. Additionally, during this period, he chose to sleep on the floor, symbolizing his commitment to actively participate in the sacred pran pratistha rituals.

The Ram temple, constructed in the traditional Nagara style, boasts impressive dimensions of 380 feet in length (east-west), 250 feet in width, and 161 feet in height. Supported by a total of 392 pillars and adorned with 44 doors, the temple stands as a monumental testament to craftsmanship and architectural splendor.

The intricately sculpted pillars and walls of the temple serve as a canvas for depictions of Hindu deities, gods, and goddesses, showcasing the rich tapestry of Hindu mythology. At the heart of the temple, in the main sanctum sanctorum on the ground floor, resides the revered idol of Ram Lalla, embodying the divine presence.

For the auspicious 'pran pratishtha' ceremony of the new 51-inch idol of Ram Lalla, fourteen couples from diverse parts of the country have been chosen as the 'yajmaans' (hosts). Sculpted by the skilled hands of Mysuru resident Arun Yogiraj, the idol took its rightful place in the sanctum sanctorum on Thursday, marking a significant moment in the temple's sacred journey.