    'India won't tolerate…': Congress, BJP trade barbs as Germany wades into Rahul Gandhi case

    On Wednesday, Germany said the "standards of judicial independence and fundamental democratic principles" should apply in the case of opposition Congress leader Rahul Gandhi following his disqualification as an MP after his conviction in a defamation case.

    First Published Mar 30, 2023, 1:00 PM IST

    A major row has erupted between the Congress and the BJP a day after Germany waded into the controversy surrounding Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as Lok Sabha member, saying the "standards of judicial independence and fundamental democratic principles" should apply in the case.

    On Thursday (March 30), veteran Congress leader Digvijay Singh took to Twitter and thanked the German foreign ministry for "taking note of how democracy is being compromised in India through persecution of Rahul Gandhi."

    Reacting to the veteran Congress leader's tweet, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju taunted Rahul Gandhi for "inviting foreign powers for interference into India's internal matters".

    In a tweet, Rijiju said, "Remember, Indian Judiciary can't be influenced by foreign interference. India won't tolerate 'foreign influence' anymore because our Prime Minister is:- Shri Narendra Modi ji."

    Congress's media and publicity department head Pawan Khera also hit back at the Union law minister asking him to answer the questions asked by Rahul Gandhi on Adani issue "instead of misleading people".

    "Mr. Rijiju, why divert from the main issue? The issue is that the Prime Minister cannot answer Rahul Gandhi’s questions about Adani. Instead of misleading people, please answer the questions?" Khera said.

    A spokesperson for the German foreign ministry said the government had "taken note of the verdict of first instance” against Gandhi and the “suspension of his parliamentary mandate" – the first response by any European country on the case.

    During the media briefing, the spokesperson said, "To our knowledge, Mr Gandhi is in a position to appeal the verdict. It will then become clear whether this verdict will stand and whether the suspension of his mandate has any basis."

