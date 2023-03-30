'India won't tolerate…': Congress, BJP trade barbs as Germany wades into Rahul Gandhi case

On Wednesday, Germany said the "standards of judicial independence and fundamental democratic principles" should apply in the case of opposition Congress leader Rahul Gandhi following his disqualification as an MP after his conviction in a defamation case.

A major row has erupted between the Congress and the BJP a day after Germany waded into the controversy surrounding Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as Lok Sabha member, saying the "standards of judicial independence and fundamental democratic principles" should apply in the case.

On Thursday (March 30), veteran Congress leader Digvijay Singh took to Twitter and thanked the German foreign ministry for "taking note of how democracy is being compromised in India through persecution of Rahul Gandhi."

Also read: 'Shouldn't PM of India be educated?': Posters targeting Modi crop up in Delhi - WATCH

Reacting to the veteran Congress leader's tweet, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju taunted Rahul Gandhi for "inviting foreign powers for interference into India's internal matters".

In a tweet, Rijiju said, "Remember, Indian Judiciary can't be influenced by foreign interference. India won't tolerate 'foreign influence' anymore because our Prime Minister is:- Shri Narendra Modi ji."

Congress's media and publicity department head Pawan Khera also hit back at the Union law minister asking him to answer the questions asked by Rahul Gandhi on Adani issue "instead of misleading people".

Also read: Drunk IndiGo passenger vomits, defecates near toilet; netizens praise crew for cleaning mess

"Mr. Rijiju, why divert from the main issue? The issue is that the Prime Minister cannot answer Rahul Gandhi’s questions about Adani. Instead of misleading people, please answer the questions?" Khera said.

On Wednesday, Germany said the "standards of judicial independence and fundamental democratic principles" should apply in the case of opposition Congress leader Rahul Gandhi following his disqualification as an MP after his conviction in a defamation case.

A spokesperson for the German foreign ministry said the government had "taken note of the verdict of first instance” against Gandhi and the “suspension of his parliamentary mandate" – the first response by any European country on the case.

Also Read | Kerala's latest climate projections are scary; Study predicts 20 percent jump in extreme weather events

During the media briefing, the spokesperson said, "To our knowledge, Mr Gandhi is in a position to appeal the verdict. It will then become clear whether this verdict will stand and whether the suspension of his mandate has any basis."