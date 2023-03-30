'Shouldn't PM of India be educated?': Posters targeting Modi crop up in Delhi - WATCH

On March 23, the AAP held a massive public meeting at Jantar Mantar under the slogan 'Modi Hatao Desh Bachao', which was addressed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.

In a recent development, posters questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's educational qualification on Thursday (March 30) surfaced in the national capital. According to reports, the blue posters were seen in some parts of Delhi pasted on the walls and pillars on the roadsides with the caption "Kya Bharat ke pradhan mantri padhe-likhe hone chahiye (Shouldn't the PM of India be educated?)"

This attack on PM Modi comes a day after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released 'Modi Hatao Desh Bachao' posters in 11 languages in the national capital.

Apart from Hindi, Urdu, English and Punjabi, the posters had also been released in Gujarati, Telugu, Bengali, Oriya, Kannada, Malayalam and Marathi.

Earlier, in a party meeting, AAP state convener Gopal Rai had said that from today, the party will put up posters with the caption 'Modi Hatao Desh Bachao' across the country.

Earlier on March 22, Special CP Deependra Pathak had said that the Delhi Police registered over 100 FIRs while six people have been arrested for objectionable posters including those against PM Modi across the city.

