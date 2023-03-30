Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Drunk IndiGo passenger vomits, defecates near toilet; netizens praise crew for cleaning mess

    A drunk passenger reportedly vomited in the aisle and defecated around the toilet on an IndiGo flight from Guwahati to Delhi on March 26. Advocate Bhaskar Dev Konwar, sharing photos, praised the IndiGo staff for handling the situation.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 30, 2023, 11:07 AM IST

    In yet another in flight horror, a drunk passenger vomited and defecated inside the IndiGo flight while he was travelling from Guwahati to Delhi. The incident reportedly took place on March 26. The female cabin staff subsequently cleaned up the litter, earning acclaim from online users.

    Co-traveler and advocate Bhaskar Dev Konwar posted about the incident on social media. Konwar, who was on the same aircraft, captured the event on his cellphone. On his Twitter account, the advocate posted a photo of the flight attendant cleaning up some grime. The female attendant was seen in the photo scrubbing the hallway with toilet paper and cleansing solution.

    Taking to Twitter, Bhaskar Dev Konwar wrote: "Indigo 6E 762: Guwahati to Delhi. Intoxicated passenger vomited on the aisle and defecated all around the toilet. Leading lady Shewta cleaned up all the mess and all the girls managed the situation exceptionally well. Salute girl power."

    The flight assistant cleaned the area where the inebriated customer had defecated and vomited while wearing gloves.

    Here's how netizens reacted:

    The most recent episode occurred a few months after a passenger is accused of urinating on an elderly lady on an Air India aircraft from New York to Delhi on November 26, 2022. The accused passenger Shankar Mishra, who was also drunk, was later arrested and released on bail. 

    Last Updated Mar 30, 2023, 11:07 AM IST
