Drunk IndiGo passenger vomits, defecates near toilet; netizens praise crew for cleaning mess

A drunk passenger reportedly vomited in the aisle and defecated around the toilet on an IndiGo flight from Guwahati to Delhi on March 26. Advocate Bhaskar Dev Konwar, sharing photos, praised the IndiGo staff for handling the situation.

Co-traveler and advocate Bhaskar Dev Konwar posted about the incident on social media. Konwar, who was on the same aircraft, captured the event on his cellphone. On his Twitter account, the advocate posted a photo of the flight attendant cleaning up some grime. The female attendant was seen in the photo scrubbing the hallway with toilet paper and cleansing solution.

Taking to Twitter, Bhaskar Dev Konwar wrote: "Indigo 6E 762: Guwahati to Delhi. Intoxicated passenger vomited on the aisle and defecated all around the toilet. Leading lady Shewta cleaned up all the mess and all the girls managed the situation exceptionally well. Salute girl power."

The flight assistant cleaned the area where the inebriated customer had defecated and vomited while wearing gloves.

The most recent episode occurred a few months after a passenger is accused of urinating on an elderly lady on an Air India aircraft from New York to Delhi on November 26, 2022. The accused passenger Shankar Mishra, who was also drunk, was later arrested and released on bail.

