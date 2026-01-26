Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Anand Dubey hit back at AIMIM's "paint Mumbra green" remark, vowing India will remain "saffron" and comparing "green ideology" to "snakes". AIMIM's Imtiaz Jaleel defended the statement, asking if "green" is a terrorist word.

'India will remain saffron': Shiv Sena leader

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey on Monday responded sharply to "paint Mumbra green" remarks made by the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leaders, asserting that India has always been saffron and will remain so. Dubey said he had no objection to the colour green itself, but opposed the "green ideology", which he said was linked to extremism. "This country was saffron yesterday, it is saffron today, and it will remain saffron tomorrow. There is no objection to green (colour). But we have animosity towards their green ideology. This green ideology means extremist ideology, meaning an ideology that harbours sentiments that Pakistan and Bangladesh possess. We have always opposed this," Anand Dubey told ANI.

He further claimed that even a single street in Mumbra would not be allowed to "turn green". "Forget Mumbra, even a single street in Mumbra will find it difficult to turn green. Because this is a new India. Just as the hoods of green snakes are crushed, this country will crush these green snakes but will never allow any greenness to prevail," Dubey added.

AIMIM Defends 'Green' Remark

On January 25, AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel had backed party corporator Sahar Shaikh's statement, saying the party would "make the entire state green" in the near future. Alleging that pressure was being put on Sahar Shaikh, he said that the party would focus on Mumbra's development. "I support Sahar's statement. In the coming time, we will make the entire state green. I challenge Kirit Somaiya. If the BJP is in power, they will want to do anything. Pressure is being put on Sahar Shaikh. We will talk about the development of Mumbra. The statement given by Sahar is the party's statement. We told Sahar that we do not want to apologise in any way. What she said means everything is green. Is green a terrorist word? BJP people are goons and gangsters. It is being said against Sahar as if a terrorist has arrived," Jaleel said.

A row erupted in Maharashtra after AIMIM Corporator Sahar Shaikh, in a statement, said, "We will make Mumbra green", as her party swept five seats in the local body polls in Thane. (ANI)