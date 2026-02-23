The Indian Navy will commission ASW-SWC Anjadip on February 27 at Chennai Port. Built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, the shallow water warship is designed to detect and neutralise submarines in coastal areas.

New Delhi: Indian Navy will be commissioning the third vessel of the eight-ship Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC) project — Anjadip on February 27 at Chennai Port in Tamil Nadu, to enhance its Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) capabilities.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Indian Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi will be presiding the commissioning ceremony.

“The commissioning ceremony highlights the nation’s accelerated progress towards achieving ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ in defence, as the ASW-SWC project exemplifies the triumph of indigenous warship design and construction,” Indian Navy PRO Captain Vivek Madhwal said.

Know about ASW-SWC Anjadip

Built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata, Anjadip is a state-of-the-art vessel specifically designed to address the challenges of the littoral combat environment — the coastal and shallow waters vital for the nation’s security.

Scroll to load tweet…

The vessel is engineered to act as a ‘Dolphin Hunter’, focused on the detection, tracking, and neutralisation of enemy submarines in coastal areas.

Packed with an indigenous, cutting-edge Anti-Submarine Warfare weapons, the ship is also equipped with sensor package, including the Hull Mounted Sonar Abhay, and armed with Lightweight Torpedoes and ASW Rockets.

In addition to its primary ASW role, the agile and highly manoeuvrable warship is also equipped to undertake Coastal Surveillance, Low-Intensity Maritime Operations (LIMO) and Search & Rescue operations.

The 77 meter-long ship, features a high-speed Water-Jet Propulsion system, enabling it to achieve a top speed of 25 knots for rapid response and sustained operations.

“The induction of Anjadip, named after the historically significant island off the coast of Karwar, significantly bolsters the Navy’s capacity to safeguard India’s vast maritime interests and coastal approaches including Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Area, marking another key step in transforming the Indian Navy into a formidable ‘Builder's Navy’.”