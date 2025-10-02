“If I’m to die by the bullet of a madman, I must do so smiling. God must be in my heart and on my lips. And if anything happens, you are not to shed a single tear,” Gandhi had told his great-niece just two days earlier his assassination.

January 30, 1948, etched itself in the mind of Manu Gandhi, affectionately known as Manuben, the great-niece of Mahatma Gandhi. She was among the first to witness the tragic moment when Bapu fell to Godse's bullet. “If I’m to die by the bullet of a madman, I must do so smiling. God must be in my heart and on my lips. And if anything happens, you are not to shed a single tear,” Gandhi had told her just two days earlier.

In her memoir, Last Glimpses of Bapu, Manuben recounts how the Mahatma almost seemed to anticipate his death. When informed that two Kathiawar leaders wished to meet him that morning, 78-year-old Gandhi calmly replied, “Tell them that, if I remain alive, they can talk to me after the prayer on my walk.”

That evening, already ten minutes behind schedule, he walked through the crowd on the lawn behind Birla House, flanked by Manuben on his right and Abha Chatterjee, his adopted daughter, on his left. Suddenly, a ‘stout young man in Khaki dress’ forced his way forward, bowed as if to touch Gandhi’s feet, and fired three point-blank shots. The assassin was Nathuram Godse. It was 5:17 pm.

While history remembers the tragic end, few realize that Bapu had survived five previous attempts on his life.

The 5 Attempts on Mahatma Gandhi's Life: Who, Why and When

Beyond Doubt — A Dossier on Gandhi’s Assassination, compiled by Teesta Setalvad in 2015, chronicles these narrow escapes through archival records:

The first attempt: June 25, 1934, Pune. Gandhi’s car, delayed at a railway crossing, avoided a bomb planted in an identical vehicle that injured the Chief Officer of the Corporation, two policemen, and seven others. Gandhi said, “It is sad that this happened. I have no desire for martyrdom yet, but if it is to happen, I am prepared to face it. It is easy to kill me. But in trying to kill me, why are they inconsiderate to the innocents who are likely to be killed or injured along with me?”

Second attempt: July 1944, Panchgani. Following his release from house arrest at Aga Khan Palace and suffering from malaria, Gandhi faced a mob of 18–20 men chanting anti-Gandhi slogans. Godse, armed with a dagger, charged during an evening prayer, only to be stopped by brave bystanders. Gandhi, ever generous, invited Godse to stay with him for eight days to understand his perspective—an offer that was declined.

Third attempt: September 1944. The Hindu Mahasabha plotted to sabotage Gandhi’s meeting with Mohammad Ali Jinnah. Godse and LG Thatte menaced the Sevagram ashram, attempting to prevent Gandhi from leaving for Bombay. Authorities later discovered Godse in possession of a dagger, with a sword seized from his accomplice.

Fourth attempt: June 1946. The ‘Gandhi Special’ train en route to Pune was derailed between Nerul and Karjat. Quick thinking by the locomotive pilot averted disaster. Reflecting on the incident, Gandhi said, “By the grace of God, I have escaped from the jaws of death. I have not hurt anybody. I can't understand why there are so many attempts on my life. Yesterday’s attempt too failed. I will not die yet, I aim to live till the age of 125.”

Fifth attempt: January 20, 1948, Birla Bhavan. A seven-member gang, including Godse, Apte, Pahwa, and others, planned to throw a bomb near Gandhi’s podium. The bomb, planted by Madanlal Pahwa, ignited prematurely and only caused minor damage. Madanlal was captured immediately and disclosed the gang’s conspiracy.

The final day came with planning by Godse and his cohorts. After procuring a Beretta and eleven bullets, they reached Delhi on January 29, resulting in the assassination that shocked the world forever.

