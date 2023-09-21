Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India suspends visa services in Canada citing 'operational reasons'; check details

    Despite the lack of a formal announcement, the suspension of visa services for Canadian nationals has been communicated through a message posted on the Canadian website of BLS International.

    India suspends visa services in Canada citing 'operational reasons'; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 21, 2023, 11:50 AM IST

    In response to the escalating tensions between India and Canada, New Delhi has taken the unprecedented step of indefinitely suspending visa services for Canadian nationals. This development comes as part of the ongoing diplomatic fallout between the two nations, which was exacerbated by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations of Indian involvement in the killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

    These allegations have not only heightened tensions but also led to a diplomatic row, resulting in the expulsion of senior diplomats from both countries this week.

    Concurrently, Canada has announced its own safety measures by temporarily adjusting the presence of its staff in India. This decision is aimed at ensuring the safety of Canadian diplomats in light of threats received via social media channels.

    The tense situation between India and Canada has thus prompted both nations to take precautionary measures to protect their respective diplomatic missions and personnel.

    The message, attributed to the Indian Mission, states, "Due to operational reasons, with effect from 21st September 2023 [Thursday], Indian visa services have been suspended till further notice." This unannounced suspension adds another layer of complexity to the ongoing diplomatic tensions between India and Canada.

     

    Last Updated Sep 21, 2023, 11:56 AM IST
