India slams OIC secretary general over PoK visit, says 'become mouthpiece of Pakistan'

India strongly condemned the Organisation of Islamic Cooperations (OIC) secretary general's visit to the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and his comments on Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, claiming that the grouping has no locus standi in the region.

Reacting sharply to the OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha's visit to the PoK, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "Any attempt by the OIC and its secretary general to interference and meddling in India's internal affairs is completely unacceptable."

Additionally, Bagchi claimed that the OIC has already lost its 'credibility' due to its 'blatantly communal, partisan, and factually incorrect approach' to the issues. Taha was in Pakistan for a three-day visit starting from December 10-12.

While responding to the media queries on the OIC official's visit to the PoK, Bagchi said, "We strongly condemn the OIC secretary general's visit to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and his remarks about J&K during his visit to Pakistan. Let me reiterate that the OIC has no locus standi in matters related to Jammu and Kashmir, which is an integral and inalienable part of India."

"By taking a blatantly communal, partisan, and factually inaccurate approach to issues, the OIC has already lost credibility. Unfortunately, its secretary-general has become a mouthpiece for Pakistan," Bagchi added.

"We hope he will not become a partner in carrying out Pakistan's nefarious agenda of promoting cross-border terrorism into India, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir," he continued.

According to the statement by the OIC, Taha briefed Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on his diplomatic efforts on the Jammu and Kashmir issues. OIC is a group of Muslim-Majority countries.

(With inputs from PTI)

