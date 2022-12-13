Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India slams OIC secretary general over PoK visit, says 'become mouthpiece of Pakistan'

    External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi claimed that the OIC has already lost its 'credibility' due to its 'blatantly communal, partisan, and factually incorrect approach' to the issues. 
     

    India slams OIC secretary general over PoK visit, says 'become mouthpiece of Pakistan' - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 13, 2022, 12:57 PM IST

    India strongly condemned the Organisation of Islamic Cooperations (OIC) secretary general's visit to the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and his comments on Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, claiming that the grouping has no locus standi in the region. 

     

    Reacting sharply to the OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha's visit to the PoK, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "Any attempt by the OIC and its secretary general to interference and meddling in India's internal affairs is completely unacceptable."

    Additionally, Bagchi claimed that the OIC has already lost its 'credibility' due to its 'blatantly communal, partisan, and factually incorrect approach' to the issues. Taha was in Pakistan for a three-day visit starting from December 10-12.

    While responding to the media queries on the OIC official's visit to the PoK, Bagchi said, "We strongly condemn the OIC secretary general's visit to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and his remarks about J&K during his visit to Pakistan. Let me reiterate that the OIC has no locus standi in matters related to Jammu and Kashmir, which is an integral and inalienable part of India."

    "By taking a blatantly communal, partisan, and factually inaccurate approach to issues, the OIC has already lost credibility. Unfortunately, its secretary-general has become a mouthpiece for Pakistan," Bagchi added. 

    "We hope he will not become a partner in carrying out Pakistan's nefarious agenda of promoting cross-border terrorism into India, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir," he continued. 

    According to the statement by the OIC, Taha briefed Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on his diplomatic efforts on the Jammu and Kashmir issues. OIC is a group of Muslim-Majority countries.   

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Also Read: Ukrainian soldier's 'Morning Pikachu Dance' goes viral, but sparks outrage

    Also Read: Army Northern Commander's 'PoK' remarks spook Pakistan

    Also Read: After backlash, actor Richa Chadha apologises for 'insulting' armed forces with controversial Galwan Tweet

    Last Updated Dec 13, 2022, 1:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Congress disrupting Parliament to deflect questions on Rajiv Gandhi Foundation-China dealings: Amit Shah

    HM Amit Shah slams Congress, reminds it of Chinese transgressions and 'donations'

    Delhi govt to provide 450 types of medical tests free of cost from January 1 gcw

    Delhi govt to provide 450 types of medical tests free of cost from January 1

    AAP appoints Punjab, Gujarat polls in-charge Sandeep Pathak as its national general secretary AJR

    AAP appoints Punjab, Gujarat polls in-charge Sandeep Pathak as its national general secretary

    Rajnath Singh briefs Parliament over India China Tawang clash gcw

    Forces ready to thwart any attempt to challenge borders: Rajnath tells Parliament on Tawang clash

    Zika Virus: Karnataka reports first case; know treatment, symptoms, other details - adt

    Zika Virus: Karnataka reports first case; know treatment, symptoms, other details

    Recent Stories

    Best of 2022 year ender iPhone 14 Pro to Nothing Phone 1 Top 5 smartphones of the year gcw

    Best of 2022: iPhone 14 Pro to Nothing Phone (1); Top 5 smartphones of the year

    Tejasswi Prakash to Shehnaaz Kaur Gill to Sunny Leone and more became a sensation after their Bigg Boss act RBA

    Tejasswi Prakash to Shehnaaz Kaur Gill to Sunny Leone and more became a sensation after their Bigg Boss act

    Congress disrupting Parliament to deflect questions on Rajiv Gandhi Foundation-China dealings: Amit Shah

    HM Amit Shah slams Congress, reminds it of Chinese transgressions and 'donations'

    Ali Fazal to join Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur in January 2023 for Metro In Dino shoot vma

    Ali Fazal to join Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur in January 2023 for Metro In Dino shoot

    Geminids meteor shower in Bengaluru on December 13: When and where to watch the annual celestial phenomenon AJR

    Geminids meteor shower in Bengaluru on December 13: When and where to watch the annual celestial phenomenon

    Recent Videos

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively against Bangladesh; here is why-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively; here's why

    Video Icon
    On This Day Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Revisiting Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Video Icon
    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8,650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Video Icon