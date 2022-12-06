Ukrainian soldier's 'Morning Pikachu Dance' goes viral, but sparks outrage

While the idea was to boost the morale of the soldiers of the war-torn country, many questioned whether Ukraine was really waging a serious war.

A Ukrainian soldier's dance moves have gone viral after her video of 'Morning Pikachu dance' was shared by the Defense of Ukraine's Twitter account (@DefenceU) on Monday.

The video shows the girl dancing on a snow-capped terrain in full camouflage, even as explosions are heard in the background. The 23-second video was captioned, 'Morning Pikachu Dance. Winter has never been an obstacle to a good mood.' For the uninitiated, Pikachu is a fictional animal in the anime series Pokemon that is known for being cute.

The video, reportedly shot by a Ukrainian Army 'operative', has been receiving flak from many Twitter users. While the idea was to boost the morale of the soldiers of the war-torn country, many questioned whether Ukraine was really waging a serious war.

The sense of humour amid an ongoing war that has lasted over nine months saw many users wonder whether the funds received from the United States were being diverted to creating "TikTok" videos.

pretty soon they'll straight up show us the movie set and laugh and we'll tweet how angry we are about our stolen tax dollars and then move on to the next thing on our timeline we're supposed to be angry about https://t.co/UxsR7hflr4 — littleapostate (@littleapostate) December 5, 2022

"I get that you all are in a profoundly depressing situation and need to goof off to stay sane, but this isn’t a great PR decision," said one user.

"What is the point of these dancing videos other than trying to leave a fake impression? War is hell; soldiers in trenches are freezing to death and most likely are not thinking about Pikachu dance. If I were on the front lines seeing this, I would be pissed," said another.

Others, however, saw the video more positively.

I love seeing all the vatniks, Trumpers, Fox News viewers, Musk bootlickers and libertarians in the replies furiously trying to point out this means U.S. taxpayers got scammed by Ukraine, when all it really means is they don't know the first thing about war https://t.co/Lr7qy2Ueks — Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) December 6, 2022

On Monday, the Russian military launched attacks from multiple directions, including the Black Sea and from Tu-22M3 bombers, to confuse the Ukrainian air defence command. The Ukrainian Defense Ministry said that 38 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles were launched from Russian bombers over the Caspian sea, while 22 Kalibr cruise missiles were fired from Black Sea Fleet ships.

The United States has pumped millions of dollars worth of military and humanitarian aid into Ukraine. The Joe Biden administration has urged Congress to provide aid worth $37 billion to Ukraine. The administration wants the aid sanctioned before Republicans, who are against the move, take control of the House in January.

