Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ukrainian soldier's 'Morning Pikachu Dance' goes viral, but sparks outrage

    While the idea was to boost the morale of the soldiers of the war-torn country, many questioned whether Ukraine was really waging a serious war. 

    A Ukrainian soldier's dance moves have gone viral after her video of 'Morning Pikachu dance' was shared by the Defense of Ukraine's Twitter account (@DefenceU) on Monday. 

    The video shows the girl dancing on a snow-capped terrain in full camouflage, even as explosions are heard in the background. The 23-second video was captioned, 'Morning Pikachu Dance. Winter has never been an obstacle to a good mood.' For the uninitiated, Pikachu is a fictional animal in the anime series Pokemon that is known for being cute.

    Also Read: 'Experience like no other': Bear Grylls on meeting Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky

    The video, reportedly shot by a Ukrainian Army 'operative', has been receiving flak from many Twitter users. While the idea was to boost the morale of the soldiers of the war-torn country, many questioned whether Ukraine was really waging a serious war. 

    The sense of humour amid an ongoing war that has lasted over nine months saw many users wonder whether the funds received from the United States were being diverted to creating "TikTok" videos.

    "I get that you all are in a profoundly depressing situation and need to goof off to stay sane, but this isn’t a great PR decision," said one user.

    "What is the point of these dancing videos other than trying to leave a fake impression? War is hell; soldiers in trenches are freezing to death and most likely are not thinking about Pikachu dance. If I were on the front lines seeing this, I would be pissed," said another.

    Others, however, saw the video more positively.

    On Monday, the Russian military launched attacks from multiple directions, including the Black Sea and from Tu-22M3 bombers, to confuse the Ukrainian air defence command. The Ukrainian Defense Ministry said that 38 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles were launched from Russian bombers over the Caspian sea, while 22 Kalibr cruise missiles were fired from Black Sea Fleet ships.

    The United States has pumped millions of dollars worth of military and humanitarian aid into Ukraine. The Joe Biden administration has urged Congress to provide aid worth $37 billion to Ukraine. The administration wants the aid sanctioned before Republicans, who are against the move, take control of the House in January.

    Also Read: Russia President Vladimir Putin signs law expanding 'LGBTQ propaganda'; check details

    Recent Videos

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai - vma

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai

    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal

    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal after casting vote

    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Navy Day 2022: Indian Navy celebrates 1971 'Operation Trident'

    Navy Day 2022: Indian Navy celebrates 1971 'Operation Trident'

    Madhya Pradesh: Bus crashes vehicles after driver dies of heart attack; CCTV footage goes viral - gps

    Madhya Pradesh: Bus crashes vehicles after driver dies of heart attack; CCTV footage goes viral

    Video Top Stories

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai - vma
    Entertainment

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH) RBA
    Lifestyle

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH)

    Indie Scoop: Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    Together we stand tall, We won't fall Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign
    Lifestyle

    'Together we stand tall, we won't fall...' Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign

    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt
    India News

    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app (WATCH)
    Top Stories

    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app

    Must See

    Ukrainian soldier's 'Morning Pikachu Dance' goes viral, but sparks outrage
    World News

    Ukrainian soldier's 'Morning Pikachu Dance' goes viral, but sparks outrage

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai - vma
    Entertainment

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai

    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal
    India News

    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal after casting vote