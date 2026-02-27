The Indian Navy commissioned Anjadip, the third of eight indigenously built Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft, in Chennai. Built by GRSE, the warship enhances the Navy's ASW and coastal surveillance capabilities, marking a win for 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

The Indian Navy has enhanced its Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) capabilities with the commissioning of Anjadip, the third vessel of the eight-ship Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC) project. The warship was formally commissioned into the Eastern Naval Command at Chennai Port today, according to an official release from the Ministry of Defence.

A Milestone for Indigenous Defence

The ceremony was presided over by Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff. The commissioning ceremony highlighted the nation's accelerated progress towards achieving 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' in defence, as the ASW-SWC project exemplifies the triumph of indigenous warship design and construction.

State-of-the-Art 'Dolphin Hunter'

Built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata, Anjadip is a state-of-the-art vessel specifically designed to address the challenges of the littoral combat environment--the coastal and shallow waters vital for the nation's security. The vessel is engineered to act as a 'Dolphin Hunter', focused on the detection, tracking, and neutralisation of enemy submarines in coastal areas.

The ship is packed with an indigenous, cutting-edge Anti-Submarine Warfare weapons and sensor package, including the Hull Mounted Sonar Abhay, and armed with Lightweight Torpedoes and ASW Rockets. These ships at approx. 77m length, are the largest Indian Naval Warships propelled by Waterjets and are also equipped with state of the art shallow water SONAR, enabling effective detection and engagement of underwater threats.

In addition to its primary ASW role, the agile and highly manoeuvrable warship is also equipped to undertake Coastal Surveillance, Low-Intensity Maritime Operations (LIMO) and Search & Rescue operations. The ship will strengthen Navy's Anti-Submarine, coastal surveillance and mine laying capabilities.

Strategic Induction to Safeguard Maritime Interests

The induction of Anjadip, named after the historically significant island off the coast of Karwar, significantly bolsters the Navy's capacity to safeguard India's vast maritime interests and coastal approaches including Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Area, marking another key step in transforming the Indian Navy into a formidable 'Builder's Navy'. (ANI)