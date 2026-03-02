Indian Navy warships are deployed in the Gulf of Oman and Gulf of Aden for Operation Sankalp and anti-piracy missions. With potential to assist stranded nationals, the CDS has reviewed armed forces' preparedness amid rising Middle East tensions.

Indian Navy Deploys Warships Amid Regional Tensions

Indian Navy warships are mission-deployed in the Middle East region amid the ongoing conflict between the US and Iran. Indian Navy warships are in the Gulf of Oman for Operation Sankalp and carrying out anti-piracy operations in the Gulf of Aden.

The warships in the Gulf of Aden are helping Indian merchant vessels to reach their destinations safely, sources in the defence establishment said. There has not been any communication regarding this, but if there is a need, they can be used for helping stranded Indian nationals there, they said.

High-Level Meetings Review Preparedness

Meanwhile, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Anil Chauhan on Monday reviewed the armed forces' preparedness after being part of a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the emerging situation.

Sources said that there is also a possibility of using civilian aircraft to help Indian citizens in the Middle East.

CCS Briefed on Regional Escalation

The CCS meeting was held on Sunday in the national capital at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, the official residence of the Prime Minister.

According to a release, the Committee was briefed on the air strikes in Iran on 28 February and the subsequent escalation, including attacks in several Gulf countries.

It expressed serious concern over the safety and security of the large Indian expatriate community in the region. The CCS also reviewed the difficulties faced by Indian travellers transiting the region and students appearing for scheduled examinations, as well as the broader implications for regional security and economic and commercial activities.

The CCS directed all concerned departments to take necessary and feasible measures to assist Indian nationals affected by the developments. It underscored the importance of an early cessation of hostilities and a return to dialogue and diplomacy.

Civilian Travel and Airspace Disrupted

Meanwhile, Dubai Airports began limited operations this evening as several international carriers announced the gradual resumption of select services, even as broader suspensions remain in place across parts of the Middle East due to ongoing airspace restrictions triggered by escalating regional tensions.

The disruptions follow US-Israel joint military strikes on Iran and subsequent retaliatory actions, leading to widespread airspace restrictions across West Asia and significant operational challenges for global carriers. (ANI)