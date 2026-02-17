India seized three Iran-linked oil tankers under US sanctions off Mumbai’s coast. The vessels were intercepted over suspected sanction-evasion tactics, including possible ship-to-ship transfers, and escorted to Mumbai for investigation.

India has reportedly seized three oil tankers that were under US sanctions and linked to Iran, intercepting them about 100 nautical miles off the coast of Mumbai and heightening surveillance in its maritime zones to counter illicit trade, according to multiple reports citing Reuters and government sources. The vessels — named Stellar Ruby, Asphalt Star and Al Jafzia — were detected in early February amid patterns of activity that suggested attempts to evade enforcement, such as frequently changing their identities and flags.

Indian authorities confirmed the interception through a now-deleted post on the social platform X, indicating that suspicious behaviour by the tankers in the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) triggered closer monitoring and ultimately led to the vessels being escorted to Mumbai for further investigation. The action appears aimed at preventing ship-to-ship transfers, a tactic often used to mask the origin of oil cargoes and evade sanctions enforcement.

The seizure comes amid broader efforts by New Delhi to tighten maritime security and align with global sanctions enforcement, while also reflecting improving diplomatic ties with Washington. Earlier this month, the United States agreed to reduce import tariffs on Indian goods after New Delhi reportedly committed to stopping Russian oil imports, a move that has drawn attention to energy and trade cooperation between the two countries.

The Indian Coast Guard has since expanded surveillance operations, deploying around 55 ships and 10–12 aircraft to monitor maritime traffic and prevent illicit shipping activities in key sea lanes.

Though Iranian authorities have criticized the action, with state media quoting the National Iranian Oil Company as denying any connection to the seized vessels or their cargoes, the operation illustrates India’s intent to enforce sanctions and uphold maritime law within its territorial waters.

Experts say such seizures are part of an evolving geopolitical landscape where global sanctions, supply chain monitoring and energy security intersect, particularly in strategic sea routes near the Arabian Sea and Indian Ocean.