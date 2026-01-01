On the 77th Republic Day, the President of India approved distinguished awards for Indian Coast Guard personnel. The awards recognise conspicuous gallantry, exceptional devotion, and meritorious service in safeguarding India's maritime interests.

List of Award Recipients

According to an official release, the awards honour the unwavering commitment and exemplary service of ICG personnel in safeguarding India's maritime boundaries. The awardees are as follows: Ati Vishisht Seva Medal ADG Donny Michael, PTM, TM Vishisht Seva Medal DIG KS Sitaram Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak P/Nvk (ME) Saumyaranjan Behera President's Tatrakshak Medal (Distinguished Service) IG Iqbal Singh Chauhan, TM IG Datwinder Singh Saini, TM Tatrakshak Medal (Gallantry) - Posthumous Late Comdt Rakesh Kumar Rana Late Comdt (JG) Vipin Babu Late P/Nvk (RP) Karan Singh Tatrakshak Medal (Gallantry) Comdt (JG) Shailendra Singh Bisht P/Nvk (RP) Gautam Yadav P/Nvk (RP) Banti Kumar Tatrakshak Medal (Meritorious Service) DIG Vinod Kumar Parmar DIG Arun Kumar Bhardwaj DIG Sudhakar Patil Comdt Indu P P/Adh (RO) Tapas Kumar Banerjee

Exemplary Courage and Dedication

The awardees have displayed exemplary courage, skill and dedication in the discharge of their duties, making significant contributions to maritime security, emergency response at sea and the strengthening of the nation's maritime security framework. (ANI)