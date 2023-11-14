Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    India seeks UK's help for evidence against 15 Khalistan backers who attacked Indian mission in London

    India has formally requested evidence from UK authorities under the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty regarding 15 individuals involved in the March 2023 violence during a pro-Khalistan protest at the Indian High Commission in London.

    India has requested evidence from authorities in the United Kingdom regarding 15 individuals involved in the March 2023 violence at the Indian High Commission in London during a pro-Khalistan protest. According to media reports, the National Investigation Agency made the request under the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty to obtain specific details about the suspects and their associates.

    The 15 individuals, about whom details are being sought, are those who have been identified by the NIA as being involved in the attack in London. Under the MLAT, details of individuals involved in any sort of criminal act can be shared among law enforcement agencies. There were actually 45 individuals who were part of the violent protest in front of the Indian mission. 

    In May, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) dispatched a team to the United Kingdom to investigate pro-Khalistani protests, during which protesters pulled down the national flag at the Indian High Commission. On March 19, a group of demonstrators waving Khalistan flags and chanting pro-Khalistani slogans targeted the Tricolour flying atop the Indian High Commission in London. 

    Videos captured the incident, depicting protesters advocating for the release of Amritpal Singh, a radical Sikh preacher and Khalistan sympathizer. One protester climbed onto a balcony, successfully removing the Indian flag from a pole to the cheers of others. British police intervened, preventing the protestors from reaching the high commission's entrance. 

    The demonstrators not only raised slogans but also directed abuse towards Indian officials within the premises. In August 2019, the Centre amended the NIA Act, granting the agency authority to investigate terror activities against Indians and Indian interests abroad, in addition to cyber crimes and human trafficking. 

    Following the orders of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the Counter-Terrorism and Counter Radicalisation initiated a probe by registering a First Information Report (FIR).

