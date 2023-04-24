India reports 7,178 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, active cases stand at 65,683

The COVID case tally was recorded at 4.48 crore. The active cases now comprise 0.15 percent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.67 percent, the ministry said.

Union Health Ministry on Monday (April 24) said that India has logged 7,178 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have dipped after 69 days. The death toll has increased to 5,31,345 with 16 deaths, which includes eight reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases stood at 65,683. The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 9.16 percent and the weekly positivity rate was pegged at 5.41 percent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,43, 01,865 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 percent. According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Recently, the health ministry directed the state and union territory governments to follow a risk assessment-based approach to prevent and contain the infection.

The health ministry has also advised the state governments to examine the COVID-19 situation at a micro level (district and sub-districts) and maintain focus on the implementation of necessary measures for prompt and effective management.

The Centre has also asked the states to follow the strategy of testing, tracking, treating, and vaccinating.