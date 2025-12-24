Shiv Sena's Shaina NC expressed confidence in Mahayuti's victory in upcoming BMC polls, while UBT Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi slammed the ruling alliance as "Mahajhoothi". The war of words intensifies as Thackeray brothers unite for the polls.

Mahayuti Confident of Victory, MVA Hits Back

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC on Wednesday expressed confidence that the Mahayuti will emerge victorious and that nothing will remain of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Reacting to the alliance between UBT Sena and Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) ahead of the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls, she said that they have done nothing for Marathi people. "History will be made because the victory of Mahayuti will be such that nothing will remain of this Mahavinash Aghadi. For selfish reasons, you can do anything, form alliances, and then make big talks. I want to ask what you have done for the Marathi people? Our leader, Eknath Shinde, has given 17,000 houses to the Marathi people and provided many schemes. We will continue to work in the direction of progress," Shaina told ANI.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi described the Bharatiya Janata Party-led (BJP) Mahayuti alliance as "Mahajhoothi", accusing them of viewing politics merely as a means to grab power. Speaking to ANI, she accused the ruling Mahayuti of "looting the treasury" and not working for the people.

"We will work towards eliminating the troubles caused to people by this Mahajhoothi gathbandhan. BMC elections haven't been held for the last 3.5 years. They have looted the treasury, and no work has been done for the people. We will bring these issues to the fore and gain the trust of the people," Chaturvedi said.

"This is not Mahayuti, but Mahajhoothi. They have come only for money and power. For us, politics is a means of public service. For them, politics means only to grab power. People understand this," she added.

Thackeray Brothers Unite for BMC Polls

This comes as Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and MNS chief Raj Thackeray announced their alliance ahead of the upcoming BMC polls.

Raut on Congress and Seat-Sharing

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said that Congress must also come together to defeat the BJP. "We have urged the Congress many times that if we have to defeat the BJP, we must come together," Raut told reporters here.

When asked about the seat-sharing formula between UBT Sena and Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), Raut refused to comment on the same, saying that brothers don't indulge in business. "In politics, number sharing is a business. Here, there is no business among brothers. This is a family. We will see what we have to do," he said.

Fadnavis Slams 'Opportunistic' Alliance

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis launched a scathing attack on the Thackeray brothers, saying they had abandoned their ideological viewpoint and were indulging in opportunistic politics. "Nothing will happen with their coming together. Nobody will join hands with them in Mumbai. Their track record is one of corruption and self-interest. Uddhav and Raj have no ideological positioning. They indulge in the politics of opportunism," Fadnavis told reporters in Mumbai.

Taking a dig at the Thackeray brothers, the Maharashtra CM said that their alliance was being portrayed as if Russia and Ukraine had joined hands.

Thackerays Call for Marathi Unity

Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray called for Marathi unity after his party forged an alliance with Raj Thackeray-led MNS for the upcoming BMC polls, scheduled to be held in January. While addressing a presser along with Raj Thackeray, Uddhav said, "During the assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party engaged in negative campaigning. With the slogan 'If we divide, we will be cut,' an attempt was made to sow discord among the Marathi people. Now, if a mistake has been made, its consequences will be serious. If division happens again, we will be finished. Therefore, the Marathi people should not break, should not divide."

Moreover, the MNS chief assured that the "mayor of Mumbai will be a Marathi and will be ours".

Election Schedule Announced

The State Election Commission in Maharashtra has announced elections to 29 municipal corporations across the state, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). Polling will be held on January 15, with counting scheduled for January 16. (ANI)