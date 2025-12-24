A nine-day Winter Carnival has begun in Shimla to attract tourists for Christmas and New Year. CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated the event, joined a Nati dance, and announced that hotels and restaurants can stay open 24/7 for visitors.

Attracting Tourists During Festive Season

A nine-day Winter Carnival began in Shimla on Wednesday, during the Christmas and New Year festive season, with Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu formally inaugurating the event by flagging off a cultural parade and administering a pledge to eliminate the drug menace in the state. The Chief Minister also joined women artists in performing the traditional Nati dance, highlighting Himachal Pradesh's rich folk culture and cultural heritage.

Addressing the media and later speaking to ANI, Sukhu said the Winter Carnival has been organised to attract tourists and provide entertainment during the peak winter season. "The Winter Carnival is a medium to attract tourists and for their entertainment. We have organised this carnival to draw visitors during the Christmas and New Year season. We want tourists to visit Himachal during winter, especially during the festive season," Sukhu said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Referring to the state's ecological significance, the Chief Minister added, "Himachal Pradesh plays the role of the lungs of North India. The fresh air, clean environment and natural beauty here are attracting tourists. We have started the Winter Carnival in Shimla today, while the Deputy Chief Minister is inaugurating the Kangra Winter Carnival in Dharamshala."

24/7 Operations for Hotels and Restaurants

Sukhu said the government has allowed hotels, dhabas and restaurants to remain open round the clock during the festive period. "We have given permission to hotels and eating joints to operate 24 hours according to their convenience. Complete arrangements have been made so that no one faces any inconvenience," he said. Inviting tourists to visit the hill state, Sukhu appealed to them to enjoy the clean environment while maintaining cleanliness. "Our forests and environment act as the lungs of North India. Tourists should come, enjoy the clean atmosphere, take good experiences back with them, and also take care of cleanliness," he said.

CM on IGMC Assault Video

On the viral video showing a doctor allegedly assaulting a patient at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, the Chief Minister said, "It is an unfortunate incident. The complete report will come by 6 pm today, and swift action will be taken thereafter."

Elaborate Security for Festive Rush

Meanwhile, Shimla Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi said elaborate security and traffic arrangements have been made in view of the Winter Carnival, Christmas and New Year rush. "Shimla is world-famous and a major attraction for tourists. Activities here are season-based--monsoon is different, and winter carnival is different. We have completed all preparations," Gandhi told ANI.

He said the capital area has been divided into five sectors with five officers deployed. "At Ridge Ground, where cultural activities are being held, 24x7 deployment has been ensured so that law and order are maintained. CCTV footage is being monitored continuously," he said.

Traffic Management for Tourist Inflow

Gandhi added that, on average, 6,000-7,000 vehicles enter Shimla daily, a number expected to rise to 15,000-20,000 by December 31. "Based on previous years' experience, lakhs of tourists are expected daily. Managing such a huge inflow is a big challenge, but we will handle it successfully. Complete arrangements for traffic management and parking have been made. We will act as facilitators and ensure no one faces any inconvenience," he said.

Tourists Delighted by Cultural Fest

Tourists have already started arriving in large numbers to enjoy the Winter Carnival and the festive atmosphere. Nandlal, a tourist from Punjab, said this was his first experience of such a cultural festival in Shimla. "This is my first time experiencing such a cultural festival here. I am seeing folk dances from different districts and cities of Himachal Pradesh together, which is a completely new and wonderful experience for us," Nandlal told ANI.

"We have come with our children and are enjoying it a lot. The weather is very pleasant, and it's a festive season. We hope it will snow in the first week of January, and we will try to visit again," he added. (ANI)