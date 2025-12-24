Gujarat achieves a historic milestone with over 5 lakh rooftop solar systems installed under the PM Surya Ghar scheme, delivering 1,879 MW. With a total of 11 lakh installations, the state leads the nation in renewable energy adoption.

Gujarat has achieved a historic milestone in renewable energy by installing over 5 lakh rooftop solar systems, delivering an aggregate installed capacity of 1,879 megawatts. This landmark achievement under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojna, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, underscores Gujarat's leadership in rooftop solar adoption and will be the central highlight at the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) in Rajkot, a release said.

In addition, Gujarat has cumulatively achieved the installation of over 11 lakh solar rooftops under various schemes so far, further cementing its position as the nation's renewable energy frontrunner.

The release said this achievement reflects the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the commitment of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, whose proactive policies and citizen-first approach have made Gujarat a national leader in renewable energy. Gujarat continues to hold the No. 1 position in rooftop solar installations nationwide, reaffirming its leadership in renewable energy.

Gujarat's Clean Energy Journey and Subsidies

The state has already achieved 50 per cent of its ambitious target of installing 10 lakh residential rooftop solar systems by March 2027, marking a significant milestone in its clean energy journey. So far, residential consumers have availed subsidies worth Rs 3,778 crore under the scheme, making rooftop solar both accessible and affordable, and further strengthening Gujarat's role as a pioneer in sustainable energy adoption.

Simplified Adoption and Financial Benefits

Under the guidance of the Chief Minister, Gujarat has introduced a series of citizen-friendly measures to simplify rooftop solar adoption. The state provides Rs 2,950 assistance towards regulatory charges for systems up to 6 kW, has waived network strengthening charges for the same category, and has exempted consumers from the requirement of net metering agreements. Additionally, there is no load limit for residential solar installations, with households enjoying the facility to sell surplus electricity, and no banking charges are levied on residential consumers.

Subsidy Structure for Rooftop Solar

To further encourage adoption, attractive subsidy benefits are offered: Rs 30,000 per kW for systems up to 2 kW, Rs 18,000 per kW for systems above 2 kW and up to 3 kW, and a maximum subsidy of Rs 78,000 for systems above 3 kW capacity. These measures have made rooftop solar installations more accessible, affordable, and convenient for citizens across Gujarat, said the release.

A Vision for Green Growth

The Chief Minister said the current era is defined by solar, wind, and hybrid renewable energy, alongside green growth powered by green hydrogen. Gujarat has long envisioned and prepared for this transition, and today the state contributes a significant share to India's overall renewable energy capacity, the release said. In particular, Gujarat leads the nation in the solar rooftop scheme, setting benchmarks for sustainable progress.

Showcasing Success at Vibrant Gujarat Conference

At the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference scheduled in Rajkot from 10th January, Gujarat will showcase inspiring rooftop solar success stories -- from households that have reduced electricity costs to communities contributing surplus power to the grid. These stories will demonstrate how the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojna is transforming lives and empowering citizens, said the release. (ANI)