BJP leaders Boora Narsaiah Goud and Bhawna Bohra slammed the Congress party over its 'vote chori' rally. Goud called the allegations 'boring' and 'idiotic', while Bohra accused Congress of neglecting its legislative duties in Chhattisgarh.

'Vote chori drama boring': BJP

BJP leader Boora Narsaiah Goud slammed Congress over its 'vote chori' rally, saying that the drama of vote chori is becoming too boring to answer. Speaking to ANI, Goud said, "The drama of vote chori is becoming too boring to answer also. The people of India are fed up with these idiotic allegations of Congress and Rahul Gandhi. Since they have no other issues, and are afraid that BJP is digging up the past mistakes of their 55 years of rule, Rahul Gandhi is going on about the vote chori repeatedly... Congress government in Telangana, Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh must resign to seem serious about this allegation... They did not file a register a single objection against the removal of 60 lakh votes in Bihar because these were either of the deceased or of infiltrators... This agenda is not going to stick to anyone..."

'Congress neglecting duties'

BJP leader Bhawna Bohra accused the party of "neglecting its responsibilities" and instead is trying to distract people from the real issues by constantly talking about vote-theft. Criticising the Congress for the boycott of the first day of the Chhattisgarh Assembly's winter session, Bohra said, "These people (Congress leaders) are neglecting their duties and are more focused on fulfilling their political obligations. They were supposed to be here today in the Chhattisgarh Vidhan Sabha. This is all part of the continuous propaganda they are spreading about vote rigging, which the public has completely rejected."

Congress intensifies campaign

Congress' rally comes amid heightened political activity surrounding Congress's campaign against alleged electoral irregularities. The party has intensified its campaign over the alleged "vote chori" and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) issue. Party leaders have described the event as a crucial step in a decisive political battle against the BJP-led government. (ANI)