Security forces in Jharkhand's Chaibasa recovered five powerful IEDs during an anti-Naxal search operation. The explosives, believed to be planted to target security forces in forest and hilly regions near Jaraikela, were destroyed on-site.

Chaibasa: Security forces recovered five "powerful" Improvised Explosive Devices (IED's) in Jharkhand's Chaibasa, police said on Tuesday evening. The explosives were destroyed on the spot, following standard operating procedures.

 

 

Police said that the explosives were "planted to cause damage" to security forces in hilly and forest areas under the Jaraikela police station's limit.

The explosives were recovered during a joint search operation against Naxals. Besides, Naxals' bunkers were also destroyed, police said.

